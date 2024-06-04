Food Robotics Market to Be Worth $2.8 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Food Robotics Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Articulated Robots [SCARA, Six-axis Robots], Delta & Parallel, Collaborative, Cartesian, Cylindrical, Portal), Payload, Application, End Use - Global Forecast to 2031', the food robotics market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2031.

In the food industry, robotics plays a crucial role in addressing labor shortages, boosting productivity, and meeting evolving consumer demands. Food robotics encompasses the utilization of robotics technology across various aspects of food and beverage production, processing, packaging, and service. It involves leveraging automated systems and robots to execute tasks that human workers traditionally perform in the food industry. These technologies are deployed to automate various operations in food production facilities, including ingredient handling, mixing, cooking, and assembly processes.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as increasing food safety regulations, rising investments in robotics by food & beverage companies, increasing digitalization in the food & beverage sector, and a growing focus on efficient food packaging. Furthermore, the rising demand from emerging economies is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the high installation costs may restrain market growth. Additionally, the low adoption of robotics among SMEs in the food & beverage sector is a significant challenge impeding the market's growth.

The food robotics market is segmented by type, payload, application, end use, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global food robotics market is broadly segmented into articulated robots, delta & parallel robots, collaborative robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, and portal robots. In 2024, the articulated robots segment is expected to account for the largest share of 37.8% of the food robotics market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high load capacity and flexibility offered by these robots, growing emphasis on controlling food contamination, increasing use of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) equipped with articulated arms for inventory management in warehouses and distribution centers, and growing use of articulated robots in the food industry for pick and place operations, packaging applications, and sorting and inspecting food products. However, the collaborative robots segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Based on payload, the global food robotics market is broadly segmented into high, low, and medium payload. In 2024, the medium payload segment is expected to account for the largest share of 47.2% of the food robotics market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to advancements in medium payload robots designed for packaging, food handling, and pick-and-place applications, coupled with enhancements in gripping technology and the integration of vacuum assistance. However, the low payload segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Based on application, the global food robotics market is broadly segmented into palletizing & depalletizing, packaging & repacking, pick & place, cutting & slicing, grading & sorting, butchery, quality inspection, and other applications. In 2024, the palletizing & depalletizing segment is expected to account for the largest share of 28.2% of the food robotics market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the growing use of robots for loading & unloading boxes, bags, cases, bottles, cartons, and other items to or from pallets. These robots improve throughput, enhance quality, provide better working conditions, and improve operational efficiency. However, the packaging & repacking segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Based on end use, the global food robotics market is broadly segmented into dairy, beverages, bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, oil & fats, and other end uses. In 2024, the dairy segment is expected to account for the largest share of 27.3% of the food robotics market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to improve quality and productivity and reduce production costs, the rising demand for high-quality dairy products, and various government initiatives to promote the dairy sector. The implementation of robots in the dairy processing industry provides safety, quality, and profitability by optimizing process monitoring and control. Robots help in efficiently handling and managing complex repetitive tasks such as treating & manufacturing raw milk and filling & packaging of milk and milk-based products such as butter, ice cream, yogurt, cheese, and milk powder. However, the beverages segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Based on geography, the global food robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 48.2% of the global food robotics market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific's significant market share can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding food hygiene and safety, the increasing demand for automated solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity in food manufacturing and packaging processes, the significant advances in technology, including AI, IoT, and robotics, stringent food safety regulations, and the widespread adoption of autonomous robots to manage inventory, track stock levels, and optimize warehouse operations for food storage and distribution, and quality inspection of food products. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants over the past three to four years. The key players operating in the food robotics market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kuka AG(Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Stäubli International AG (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Autonox Robotics GmbH (Germany).

Scope of the report:

Food Robotics Market Assessment—by Type

Articulated Robots SCARA Six-Axis Robots Other Articulated Robots

Delta & Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Cartesian Robots

Portal Robots

Food Robotics Market Assessment—by Payload

Medium Payload

Low Payload

High Payload

Food Robotics Market Assessment—by Application

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Packaging & Repacking

Pick-and-Place

Cutting & Slicing

Grading & Sorting

Butchery

Quality Inspection

Other Applications

Food Robotics Market Assessment—by End Use

Dairy

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetable

Oil & Fats

Other End Uses

Food Robotics Market Assessment—by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Benelux Switzerland Italy Poland Austria Czech Republic Hungary Romania Slovakia Turkey Greece Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.