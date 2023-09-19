Food Safety and Portable VOC Monitoring Boost Demand for GC Systems with GC-MS Technology

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market - Product Types and End-Use Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for GC Systems is set to reach new heights, with an estimated valuation of US$3.1 billion in 2023, and further projected to soar to US$4.4 billion by 2029.

Gas Chromatography (GC) is a widely utilized chromatographic technique with applications spanning pharmaceuticals, agriculture, environmental sciences, industrial processes, food & beverage, and cosmetics & cleaning industries.

Key Market Insights:

Pharmaceutical Sector Leading the Way: The pharmaceutical sector, already the largest end-use sector for GC Systems, is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing segment. GC Systems play a pivotal role in identifying and analyzing samples for chemicals or trace elements, separating compounds based on their composition and molecular weight, and assessing the purity of mixtures and unknown compounds. Additionally, they are instrumental in drug development. Diverse Product Segments: The GC Systems market includes various product segments, such as instruments, autosamplers, detectors, fraction collectors, and consumables & accessories. Autosampler accessories, columns & accessories, fittings & tubing, and flow management & pressure regulator accessories are among the key sub-segments of consumables & accessories.

Geographic Coverage:

North America : Encompassing the United States , Canada , and Mexico .

Encompassing , , and . Europe : Encompassing France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , the United Kingdom , and the Rest of Europe .

Encompassing , , , , , the , and the Rest of . Asia-Pacific : Encompassing China , India , Japan , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific .

Encompassing , , , , and the Rest of . South America : Encompassing Argentina , Brazil , and the Rest of South America .

Encompassing , , and the Rest of . Rest of World: Covering other regions.

Key Market Trends:

Innovative Technologies: Innovative technologies are augmenting the growth of the GC Systems market, enhancing its capabilities and applications. GC-MS Technology: Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) technology is finding broader application due to its versatility and effectiveness. Food Safety: GC Systems coupled with other technologies are simplifying the separation and analysis of food-borne pesticides, contributing to food safety. Polysorbates Analysis: GC combined with additional techniques is easing the analysis of polysorbates in various industries. Portable VOC Monitoring: PID-equipped portable Gas Chromatographs are enabling the monitoring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at industrial sites. Revolutionary Purity Analysis: GC-IDIR offers a groundbreaking technique for analyzing the purity of peptides. Innovative Separation Technologies: Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) and Ionic Liquids (ILs) are combining with GC to offer revolutionary separation technologies.

Key Market Players:

The competitive landscape of the GC Systems market includes leading companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Chromatotec, Cytiva, GL Sciences Inc., LECO Corporation, Merck KGaA, OI Analytical, Perkinelmer, Inc., Phenomenex, Inc., Restek Corporation, Scion Instruments NL BV, Shimadzu Corp, SRI Instruments, Teledyne Analytical Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Trajan Scientific and Medical.

