Food Safety Attorney Bill Marler calls on Congress to investigate both the cause of the deadly Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak and why USDA/FSIS inspectors allowed the conditions to exist for years

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The years of inspection reports leave little doubt that the Boar's Head plant's food safety plan must have been non-existent, " said food safety attorney, Bill Marler. "It is hard to wrap your head around how food could be produced in these conditions by this company and under the gaze of FSIS inspectors," added Marler.

It is time for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate committees to use their authority to get to the bottom of the Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak that has sickened at least 57, killing 9 to date.

It is hard to wrap your head around how food could be produced in these conditions by this company (Boar's Head) Post this

The Federal Meat Inspection Act of 1906 is an American law that makes it illegal to adulterate or misbrand meat and meat products being sold as food and ensures that meat and meat products are slaughtered and processed under strictly regulated sanitary conditions.

These House and Senate committees play crucial roles in shaping food safety regulations, appropriating funds for related programs, and overseeing the implementation of food safety measures within the USDA.

In the U.S. Congress, several committees oversee food safety and inspection services under the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The primary committees involved are:

U.S. House of Representatives:

Committee on Agriculture: This committee has primary responsibility for legislation related to farming, nutrition, and agriculture in general. It oversees issues related to food safety, including the inspection of meat, poultry, and processed egg products. Committee on Appropriations: Specifically, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies oversees funding for the USDA's food safety programs. Committee on Energy and Commerce: This committee, particularly its Subcommittee on Health, has jurisdiction over food safety as it relates to public health and FDA-related matters.

U.S. Senate:

Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry: Like its House counterpart, this Senate committee oversees agricultural policies, including food safety and the USDA's inspection services. Committee on Appropriations: Specifically, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies also has oversight of the USDA's budget and funding related to food safety. Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP): This committee addresses health issues, including food safety regulations and policies.

William "Bill" Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, "Poisoned" and in the recent Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, "A Bug in the System;" the Seattle Times, "30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;" the Washington Post, "He helped make burgers safer, now he is fighting food poisoning again;" and several others. Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

If you or a family member became ill with a Listeria infection after consuming food and you're interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark attorneys for a free case evaluation at 866-768-6846 or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm