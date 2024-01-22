Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates Files First Lawsuit in the Charcuterie Salmonella Outbreak

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of J. Huntington, who purchased the contaminated charcuterie at her local Costco retail outlet in December of 2023. She consumed the product over the holiday and became sick with salmonella poisoning shortly thereafter. She was forced to seek medical attention and is still recovering from her illness.

The lawsuit was filed in Williamson County, Texas, and names as defendants Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. (charcuterie manufacturer) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (retailer).

A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

Claim Center Established for Charcuterie Salmonella Victims

Ron Simon & Associates, who represent a number of the victims in this outbreak, have established a Charcuterie Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Charcuterie Salmonella Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or online at www.ronsimonassociates.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the Charcuterie Salmonella outbreak, and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates