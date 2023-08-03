Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) Announces New Website Launch

Enhanced Navigation, Services, and Resources for Food Safety Professionals

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), A Certified Group Company, is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website: FSNS.com. As a leader in food safety testing, FSNS operates 30+ ISO 17025 accredited laboratories across North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of microbiology and chemistry assays, contract research services, and certification & audit solutions for a wide variety of regulated industries including protein, produce, frozen, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, beverages, dairy, and more.

FSNS (PRNewsfoto/Food Safety Net Services (FSNS))
"Our new site reflects our commitment to continually improve the user experience, making it easier for industry professionals to find the services and solutions they need quickly and seamlessly," said Amanda Bosse, Certified Group CEO.

Key features of the new website include:

  • Easy navigation: User-friendly interface to help users quickly locate necessary services and support.
  • Full range of services: Comprehensive overview of FSNS solutions, including food safety testing, contract research, certification & audit, and education & training.
  • Expert content: Access to informative content including downloadable resources to help industry professionals do their jobs more effectively.

The newly designed FSNS.com continues our focus on providing comprehensive services to the for an exhaustive breadth of food and beverage industries. Visit FSNS.com to explore these new features.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco/nicotine, and cannabis/hemp industries. 

Contact

Nishat Jones
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

