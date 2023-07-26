Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) Moves to New Laboratory in Logan, Utah

News provided by

Food Safety Net Services (FSNS)

26 Jul, 2023, 11:47 ET

Location Provides Essential and Time Sensitive Information for Food & Beverage Companies

LOGAN, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), A Certified Group Company, has moved to a new state-of-the-art laboratory with increased capabilities in Logan, Utah. The lab is equipped with the latest scientific instruments to provide a full range of microbiology and chemistry assays to companies across the food and beverage industry, including protein, poultry & egg, ready-to-eat, beverage, produce, refrigerated, frozen, pet food, and more.

Current and potential customers are invited to tour the new laboratory by emailing [email protected] or by visiting https://info.fsns.com/tour-our-logan-ut-lab.

The new laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited and uses validated methods to provide customers with accurate results with fast turnaround times. It operates 24/7/365, offers same-day courier service, and is staffed with experts in their fields committed to helping customers meet their food safety goals.

"Our new Logan lab is the latest example of our commitment to providing food and beverage companies with the essential and timely information they need to verify product safety," said Nick Buschur, Certified Group Food & Beverage Business Unit President. "The lab's increased capabilities will help us better serve our customers in the Utah and surrounding area, and we're thrilled to add this location to our North American network of testing labs."

FSNS is the leader in food safety, with 30+ ISO 17025 accredited laboratories in North America. FSNS' team of experts provides a full range of services to support food safety initiatives for companies across multiple industries, including regulatory consulting, education & training, certification & audit services, and contract research. For more information, visit www.fsns.com.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco/nicotine, and cannabis/hemp industries. 

Contact

Nishat Jones
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Food Safety Net Services (FSNS)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.