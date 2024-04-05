Food Safety Testing Market size is set to grow by USD 10.51 bn from 2024-2028,increase in involvement of government agencies boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food safety testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.51 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period. The food safety testing market expands due to stricter regulations from global agencies like the European Commission and EFSA. They monitor metals, allergens, residues, mycotoxins, and chemicals in food products. Maximum levels for contaminants are set, requiring testing for nitrates in organic food. Technological advancements offer food testing kits, machinery, systems, and apps for allergen testing, microbiological and chemical pollutants, and traceability systems. Consumer awareness and demand for safe food drive this high-cost industry, addressing food-borne diseases and ensuring public health.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Safety Testing Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Food Safety Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Cotecna Inspection SA, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FoodChain ID Group Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Campden BRI, and PerkinElmer Inc

Segment Overview

This food safety testing market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Meat and poultry, Fruits and vegetables, Processed foods, Dairy, Others) Technology (Rapid, Traditional) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Type

The Food Safety Testing Market has seen significant growth due to the adoption of rapid techniques for allergen testing, chemical & nutritional testing, residues & contamination testing, and microbiological testing. These techniques, which utilize technologies such as PCR, immunoassays, biosensors, and molecular-based methods, enable quick detection and identification of pollutants like heavy metals, mycotoxins, and chemicals in food samples. In the US, this market caters to the needs of various industries, including food processing, meat & poultry, and dairy & dairy products. Food testing kits and machinery/systems have become essential tools for ensuring food safety. With the increasing awareness of foodborne diseases and health concerns, regulatory bodies like FSSAI and the WHO have implemented stringent food safety regulations. Consumer demand for safe food, driven by lifestyle habits and an aging population, has further fueled market growth. Technological advancements, such as information technology, smartphone apps, and traceability systems, have streamlined food testing processes, reducing transportation costs and minimizing cross-contamination risks. However, the high cost of these advanced technologies remains a challenge for smaller businesses and industries. In summary, the Food Safety Testing Market is crucial for ensuring the health benefits of consumers, reducing healthcare costs, and maintaining productivity by minimizing foodborne diseases and contamination risks.

Geography Overview

The Food Safety Testing Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to increased government funding and the implementation of regulations like the US FDA's Final Rule for Laboratory Accreditation. This rule, mandated by the Food Safety and Modernization Act (FSMA), focuses on preventing contamination of food products with microbiological and chemical pollutants. The WHO emphasizes the importance of food safety for public health, productivity, and reducing medical expenses. Technological advancements, such as traceability systems and smart tools, are driving innovation in food safety testing. Allergen testing, chemical & nutritional testing, and residues & contamination testing are key areas of focus. Red meats, seafood products, shrimp, crustaceans, crabs, tuna, lobsters, swordfish, and marlin are among the foodstuffs requiring rigorous testing. The high cost of specialized equipment and expertise necessitates accuracy and efficiency in testing approaches. Key challenges include cross-contamination, sustainability, and compliance with regulations. Food testing kits, machinery, systems, transportation, and information technology are essential components of the market. Americans are increasingly conscious of the presence of pollutants like heavy metals, mycotoxins, and chemicals in their food.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The food safety testing market is driven by the adoption of robots in food manufacturing. Robots offer advantages in severe environments, minimize human-food contact, and enhance food safety. Key areas of testing include microbiological, chemical pollutants, and food-borne diseases. WHO highlights the importance of contaminated food on public health and productivity. Technological advancements provide smart tools for traceability, accuracy, efficiency, and compliance. High costs associated with specialized equipment and expertise challenge the market. Key food products include red meats, seafood, and allergen testing for Americans. Pollutants like heavy metals, mycotoxins, and chemicals are tested using food testing kits and machinery.

In developing countries, affordable and accessible high-quality food safety tests are scarce, particularly for red meats, seafood, and other products. Outsourcing and local production of equipment and systems could help, but infrastructure and workforce limitations hinder progress in places like India's Food Safety Department. Key challenges include expertise, accuracy, efficiency, and compliance for allergen testing, chemical & nutritional testing, residues & contamination testing, and microbiological testing. Technological advancements, such as food testing kits, machinery, and systems, can help, but transportation and accessibility remain obstacles. Food safety regulations, consumer awareness, and demand for healthier options drive the need for advancements in this market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Market Research Overview

The Food Safety Testing Market is a significant sector that plays a crucial role in ensuring the production and consumption of safe and hygienic food products. This market encompasses a range of technologies and techniques used to detect and prevent contaminants, pathogens, and other harmful substances in food. Chemicals, such as pesticides and heavy metals, are common contaminants that require testing. Technologies like chromatography, mass spectrometry, and biosensors are employed to identify and quantify these contaminants. Foodborne diseases, caused by pathogens like Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli, pose a significant health risk. Rapid and accurate testing methods, such as PCR and ELISA, are essential to detect these pathogens and prevent outbreaks. Moreover, the testing market caters to various food industries, including meat, dairy, produce, and processed foods. Regulatory compliance and consumer safety are the primary drivers of this market. The market is also witnessing the emergence of advanced technologies like blockchain and AI, which offer traceability and real-time monitoring of food safety. These technologies are expected to revolutionize the food safety testing landscape in the coming years. In conclusion, the Food Safety Testing Market is a vital sector that ensures the production and consumption of safe and hygienic food products. It encompasses a range of testing technologies and techniques, caters to various food industries, and is driven by regulatory compliance and consumer safety concerns. The market is also witnessing the emergence of advanced technologies that offer new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Meat And Poultry



Fruits And Vegetables



Processed Foods



Dairy



Others

Technology

Rapid



Traditional

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio