Food safety testing market size to increase by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 and 2027 | Growth driven by increasing importance of food safety standards - Technavio

30 Oct, 2023, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food safety testing market size is forecast to grow by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. The growing importance of food safety standards is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Governments across the world are increasing the stringency of regulations on food products to ensure the safety of consumers. For instance, in Europe, the EFSA has set the maximum level of zearalenone in cereals intended for human consumption to be 75 ug/kg and 50 ug/kg for bread, pastries, and biscuits. Similarly, in India, the FSSAI has published rules and regulations and specified permissible limits for heavy metals in food products. Such regulations are fostering the growth of the global food safety testing market. However, changes in food regulations will affect market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Regional Analysis
By region, the global food safety testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the budgetary allowance for food safety in the US and rising concerns regarding foodborne diseases are driving the growth of North America's food safety testing market.
Company Profiles
The food safety testing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - The company offers food safety testing process designed with analytical support which includes routine quality control analysis, FDA/customs detained imported food products analysis, and seafood species identification testing in order to meet industry regulation and compliance.
- Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers food safety testing which provides analytical testing at every step along with the supply chain to ensure food safety and quality meet the industry standard.
- ALS Ltd. - The company offers testing, inspection, auditing, and consulting services to dairy producers, food manufacturers, and drink manufacturers for a wide range of food products.
- AsureQuality Ltd. - The company offers poultry feed and egg testing in order to check for nicarbazin, coccidiostats, and anticoccidials compounds.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By type, the market is segmented into meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, dairy, and others.
- By technology, the market is segmented into rapid and traditional.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!
Related Reports:
- The microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,012.8 million. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.
- The atomic spectroscopy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,214.33 million. The increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of advanced instruments and maintenance services will impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this food safety testing market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the food safety testing market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food safety testing market vendors.
|
Food Safety Testing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 9,209.62 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
7.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Campden BRI, Cotecna Inspection SA, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FoodChain ID Group Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., and Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Health Care Market Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global food safety testing market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global food safety testing market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
- 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Processed foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Processed foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Dairy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dairy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type (USD million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (USD million)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Rapid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rapid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rapid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Rapid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rapid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Traditional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Traditional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Technology (USD million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology (USD million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ADPEN Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 119: ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 ALS Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: ALS Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: ALS Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: ALS Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: ALS Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: ALS Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 AsureQuality Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: AsureQuality Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: AsureQuality Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: AsureQuality Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: AsureQuality Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 bioMerieux SA
- Exhibit 141: bioMerieux SA - Overview
- Exhibit 142: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings
- 12.9 Bureau Veritas SA
- Exhibit 144: Bureau Veritas SA - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Bureau Veritas SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Bureau Veritas SA - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Bureau Veritas SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Bureau Veritas SA - Segment focus
- 12.10 Campden BRI
- Exhibit 149: Campden BRI - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Campden BRI - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Campden BRI - Key offerings
- 12.11 Cotecna Inspection SA
- Exhibit 152: Cotecna Inspection SA - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Cotecna Inspection SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Cotecna Inspection SA - Key offerings
- 12.12 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 EMSL Analytical Inc.
- Exhibit 158: EMSL Analytical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: EMSL Analytical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: EMSL Analytical Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Eurofins Scientific SE
- Exhibit 161: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news
- Exhibit 164: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus
- 12.15 FoodChain ID Group Inc.
- Exhibit 166: FoodChain ID Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: FoodChain ID Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: FoodChain ID Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Intertek Group Plc
- Exhibit 169: Intertek Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Intertek Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 172: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.17 Merieux NutriSciences Corp.
- Exhibit 174: Merieux NutriSciences Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Merieux NutriSciences Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 176: Merieux NutriSciences Corp. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD
- Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for USUSD
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 182: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article