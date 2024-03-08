Food safety testing market size to increase by USD 9.20 billion between 2022 and 2027, North America will account for 41% of market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The food safety testing market size is forecast to grow by USD 9,209.62 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. By region, the global food safety testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the budgetary allowance for food safety in the US and rising concerns regarding foodborne diseases are driving the growth of North America's food safety testing market. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increase in the involvement of government agencies, the growing importance of food safety standards, and the rising demand for analytical instruments in the food and beverage industry. However, changes in food regulations will affect market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Safety Testing Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,209.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

The growing importance of food safety standards is one of the major driver

Governments across the world are increasing the stringency of regulations on food products to ensure the safety of consumers. For instance, in Europe, the EFSA has set the maximum level of zearalenone in cereals intended for human consumption to be 75 ug/kg and 50 ug/kg for bread, pastries, and biscuits. Similarly, in India, the FSSAI has published rules and regulations and specified permissible limits for heavy metals in food products. Such regulations are fostering the growth of the global food safety testing market.

Key Company

The food safety testing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - The company offers food safety testing process designed with analytical support which includes routine quality control analysis, FDA/customs detained imported food products analysis, and seafood species identification testing in order to meet industry regulation and compliance.

- The company offers food safety testing process designed with analytical support which includes routine quality control analysis, FDA/customs detained imported food products analysis, and seafood species identification testing in order to meet industry regulation and compliance. Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers food safety testing which provides analytical testing at every step along with the supply chain to ensure food safety and quality meet the industry standard.

- The company offers food safety testing which provides analytical testing at every step along with the supply chain to ensure food safety and quality meet the industry standard. ALS Ltd. - The company offers testing, inspection, auditing, and consulting services to dairy producers, food manufacturers, and drink manufacturers for a wide range of food products.

- The company offers testing, inspection, auditing, and consulting services to dairy producers, food manufacturers, and drink manufacturers for a wide range of food products. AsureQuality Ltd. - The company offers poultry feed and egg testing in order to check for nicarbazin, coccidiostats, and anticoccidials compounds.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, dairy, and others.

By technology, the market is segmented into rapid and traditional.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

Analyst Review

Food safety is a paramount concern globally, with consumers, government agencies, and public health organizations striving to mitigate risks associated with foodborne illnesses and contaminants. The food industry faces constant pressure to maintain high food quality standards while addressing evolving food safety concerns. To achieve this, food safety testing plays a pivotal role, employing various testing technologies to detect a wide range of pathogens, toxins, allergens, and foreign items in different food types.

Traditional culture-based methods have long been employed for food testing, but advancements in immunoassays, DNA-based testing, and rapid testing have revolutionized the field. These methods allow for quicker and more accurate detection of contaminants, reducing the risk of food recalls and foodborne illnesses.

Government agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside government ministries and regulatory bodies, enforce regulatory laws and establish regulatory frameworks to ensure food safety. These agencies collaborate with the food industry to develop food control systems and provide supporting infrastructure for food safety initiatives.

Analytical techniques like thin-layer chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry are utilized for lab testing and third-party lab testing to verify food safety standards. While spectroscopy-based systems offer rapid analysis, PCR-based testing is commonly employed for detecting GMOS and foodborne pathogens.

The food safety testing market continues to expand, driven by consumer perceptions and food hygiene concerns. Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic further emphasized the importance of information technology (IT) in food safety practices, accelerating the adoption of rapid technology solutions.

In conclusion, the food safety testing market is vital for safeguarding public health and ensuring food quality. As food shopping decisions increasingly prioritize food safety, the market is poised for continued growth, fueled by advancements in testing technologies and regulatory compliance measures. Investment in food safety infrastructure and ongoing research and development efforts will be essential to address emerging food safety risks and sustain a safe and resilient food supply chain.

Market Overview

The food safety testing market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by increasing concerns over public health and stringent regulations within the food industry. Advancements in testing technologies have revolutionized the detection of contaminants across various food types. From traditional culture-based methods to cutting-edge technology, the landscape is evolving rapidly. Geography plays a crucial role as regulations and consumer awareness vary globally. Ensuring the safety of food products remains a top priority, prompting the adoption of innovative solutions. Stakeholders are investing heavily in research and development to enhance testing technologies for more accurate and efficient results, thereby safeguarding public health and bolstering consumer trust in the food industry.

