Food safety testing market size to increase by USD 9,209.62 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing importance of food safety standards - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food safety testing market size is forecast to grow by USD 9,209.62 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increase in the involvement of government agencies, the growing importance of food safety standards, and the rising demand for analytical instruments in the food and beverage industry. However, changes in food regulations will affect market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Safety Testing Market 2023-2027

Key Growth Driver

The growing importance of food safety standards is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Governments across the world are increasing the stringency of regulations on food products to ensure the safety of consumers. For instance, in Europe, the EFSA has set the maximum level of zearalenone in cereals intended for human consumption to be 75 ug/kg and 50 ug/kg for bread, pastries, and biscuits. Similarly, in India, the FSSAI has published rules and regulations and specified permissible limits for heavy metals in food products. Such regulations are fostering the growth of the global food safety testing market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global food safety testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the budgetary allowance for food safety in the US and rising concerns regarding foodborne diseases are driving the growth of North America's food safety testing market.

Company Profiles

The food safety testing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - The company offers food safety testing process designed with analytical support which includes routine quality control analysis, FDA/customs detained imported food products analysis, and seafood species identification testing in order to meet industry regulation and compliance.

- The company offers food safety testing process designed with analytical support which includes routine quality control analysis, FDA/customs detained imported food products analysis, and seafood species identification testing in order to meet industry regulation and compliance. Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers food safety testing which provides analytical testing at every step along with the supply chain to ensure food safety and quality meet the industry standard.

- The company offers food safety testing which provides analytical testing at every step along with the supply chain to ensure food safety and quality meet the industry standard. ALS Ltd. - The company offers testing, inspection, auditing, and consulting services to dairy producers, food manufacturers, and drink manufacturers for a wide range of food products.

- The company offers testing, inspection, auditing, and consulting services to dairy producers, food manufacturers, and drink manufacturers for a wide range of food products. AsureQuality Ltd. - The company offers poultry feed and egg testing in order to check for nicarbazin, coccidiostats, and anticoccidials compounds.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, dairy, and others.

By technology, the market is segmented into rapid and traditional.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,012.8 million . The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth. The atomic spectroscopy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,214.33 million . The increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of advanced instruments and maintenance services will impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this food safety testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the food safety testing market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food safety testing market vendors.

Food Safety Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,209.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Campden BRI, Cotecna Inspection SA, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FoodChain ID Group Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., and Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global food safety testing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global food safety testing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Processed foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Processed foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Dairy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dairy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Rapid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Rapid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rapid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Rapid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rapid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Traditional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Traditional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Traditional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ADPEN Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 119: ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: ADPEN Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 122: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 ALS Ltd.

Exhibit 127: ALS Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: ALS Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: ALS Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: ALS Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: ALS Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 AsureQuality Ltd.

Exhibit 132: AsureQuality Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: AsureQuality Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: AsureQuality Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: AsureQuality Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 136: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 141: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

12.9 Bureau Veritas SA

Exhibit 144: Bureau Veritas SA - Overview



Exhibit 145: Bureau Veritas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Bureau Veritas SA - Key news



Exhibit 147: Bureau Veritas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Bureau Veritas SA - Segment focus

12.10 Campden BRI

Exhibit 149: Campden BRI - Overview



Exhibit 150: Campden BRI - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Campden BRI - Key offerings

12.11 Cotecna Inspection SA

Exhibit 152: Cotecna Inspection SA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Cotecna Inspection SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Cotecna Inspection SA - Key offerings

12.12 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 EMSL Analytical Inc.

Exhibit 158: EMSL Analytical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: EMSL Analytical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: EMSL Analytical Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 161: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 162: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 164: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

12.15 FoodChain ID Group Inc.

Exhibit 166: FoodChain ID Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: FoodChain ID Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: FoodChain ID Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 169: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 170: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 172: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Merieux NutriSciences Corp.

Exhibit 174: Merieux NutriSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Merieux NutriSciences Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Merieux NutriSciences Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio