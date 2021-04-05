Food Safety Testing Market to grow by $ 6.62 bn |Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast| Technavio

Download Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the food safety testing market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing applications of microorganisms is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



Increasing applications of microorganisms is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 6.62 bn.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 6.62 bn. Who are the top players in the market?

ALS Ltd., AsureQuality, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, Intertek Group Plc, NEOGEN Corp., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, are some of the major market participants.



ALS Ltd., AsureQuality, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, Intertek Group Plc, NEOGEN Corp., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?

The growing importance of food safety standards is one of the major factors driving the market.



The growing importance of food safety standards is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute to 39% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALS Ltd., AsureQuality, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, Intertek Group Plc, NEOGEN Corp., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing importance of food safety standards will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this food safety testing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Food Safety Testing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Food Safety Testing Market is segmented as below:

Application

Meat And Poultry



Fruits And Vegetables



Processed Foods



Dairy



Other Applications

Geography

Asia



Europe



North America



ROW

Food Safety Testing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The food safety testing market report covers the following areas:

Food Safety Testing Market Size

Food Safety Testing Market Trends

Food Safety Testing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing applications of microorganisms as one of the prime reasons driving the food safety testing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Food Safety Testing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist food safety testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food safety testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food safety testing market across Asia , Europe , North America , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food safety testing market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dairy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Strategic collaborations and M&A

Adoption of advanced robotics for automation of food safety testing

Increasing applications of microorganisms

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bureau Veritas

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Eurofins Scientific Group

Intertek Group Plc

NEOGEN Corp.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

