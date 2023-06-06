Food Safety Tips for Fruits and Vegetables

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

06 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet, and especially delicious in the summertime. As temperatures rise, some germs that cause foodborne illness (also called food poisoning) multiply faster– making food safety even more important to keep in mind.

To keep produce and fresh-squeezed juices safe, follow these food safety tips:

Buy Right

  • Purchase produce that is not bruised or damaged.
  • When choosing pre-cut or fresh-cut produce (such as half a watermelon or bagged salad greens that have been cut), choose items that are refrigerated or on ice.
  • Keep bagged produce separate from raw meat, poultry, and seafood in your cart and shopping bags.

Prepare Safely

  • Cut away damaged or bruised areas on fresh fruits and vegetables before preparing and/or eating.
  • Discard produce if it looks rotten or has an unpleasant smell.
  • Cooking produce thoroughly kills harmful bacteria and reduces the risk of illness.

Wash Thoroughly

  • Wash produce under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking, and dry with a clean cloth towel or paper towel. Washing can reduce disease-causing germs that may be present, but it will not eliminate them.
  • Even if you plan to peel a fruit or vegetable, wash it first so dirt and disease-causing germs aren't transferred from the outside to the inside.
  • Scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.
  • For pre-packaged produce, read the label – if it says pre-washed and ready-to-eat, you can use it without further washing.

Prevent Cross Contamination 

  • Always wash hands before and after preparing food!
  • Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops with soap and hot water between the preparation of raw meat, poultry, and seafood and the preparation of produce that won't be cooked.
  • When using plastic or non-porous cutting boards, wash them in the dishwasher after use.

Store Properly

  • Keep perishable fresh-cut produce in a clean refrigerator at 40°F or below.
  • In the refrigerator, place raw meat, poultry, and seafood on lower shelves of the refrigerator so their juices can't leak onto produce.
  • Always refrigerate produce that is bought pre-cut or peeled.

Check Your Juice

  • Young children, older adults, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems (such as transplant patients and individuals with HIV/AIDS, cancer, or diabetes) risk serious illnesses or even death from drinking juices that haven't been pasteurized or otherwise treated to control disease-causing germs.
  • Look for pasteurized or otherwise treated products in your grocers' refrigerated sections, frozen food cases, or in non-refrigerated containers, such as juice boxes, bottles, or cans.
  • Untreated juices sold in refrigerated cases of grocery or health food stores, cider mills, and farmers' markets must contain a warning label showing that the product has not been pasteurized. Warning labels are not required for juice or cider that is fresh-squeezed and sold by the glass. If you are unsure if a juice product is pasteurized – be sure to ask!

Learn more:
https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/selecting-and-serving-produce-safely
https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/what-you-need-know-about-juice-safety 

Contact: Media: 1-301-796-4540 Consumers: 1-888-SAFEFOOD (toll free)

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Also from this source

Consejos de inocuidad alimentaria para frutas y verduras

FDA Roundup: June 2, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.