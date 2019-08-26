Food Safety When Eating Outdoors

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning one last picnic before the summer season ends? As you plan your outing, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reminds you that foodborne bacteria multiply faster in warm weather – and the larger the dose of bacteria the more likely it will lead to food poisoning (also known as foodborne illness).

Follow these tips to pack your picnic basket with food safety in mind.