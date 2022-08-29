Food Scientists from METER Group to Present Research Findings on Clean Labeling and Natural Ingredients for Food Companies

WEBINAR: "Natural Ingredients 101: Moisture in Dried Fruit & Nuts," being held

August 30, 2022, will address the most reliable, compliant methods and metrics to determine ingredient variability and overcoming safety and formulation issues

PULLMAN, Wash., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- METER Group Lead Food Scientist, Dr. Zachary Cartwright, and METER Group R&D Lab Manager, Mary Galloway, will host a webinar on August 30, at 9:00 am ET/ 12:00 pm PT, in which they'll share research findings and proven methodologies that enable food manufacturers to comply with industry regulations relating to clean labeling and natural ingredients. REGISTER HERE

As natural ingredients can be unreliable and unpredictable, food companies often struggle while balancing skyrocketing demand for clean labels and familiar ingredients with the unreliability and unpredictability of natural ingredients. Measuring and managing moisture is one of the most reliable and cost-effective ways to prevent the issues natural ingredients often cause.

During Natural Ingredients 101: Moisture in Dried Fruit & Nuts, Cartwright and Galloway, who help the world's largest food companies improve how they use natural ingredients, will explain:

Why natural ingredients are more variable than others and how much they tend to vary

How moisture variability changes taste and texture

The most reliable methods and metrics to determine ingredient variability

The safety and formulation issues that are often associated with dried fruits and nuts and how to prevent them

How to compensate for moisture variation in formulation

WHAT: Natural Ingredients 101: Moisture in Dried Fruit & Nuts

WHEN: August 30, 2022, at 9 am ET and 12 PM PT

REGISTER HERE

** Three randomly selected registrants will win a free isotherm and moisture consultation with Mary Galloway and Dr. Cartwright (a $3,220 value)!

About METER Group

METER Group delivers real-time, high-resolution data that fuels production and processes for the food quality, environmental research, urban and agriculture sectors. Through the power of its employees, METER combines science, engineering, and design expertise to turn physical measurements into useful information.

Learn more at www.metergroup.com .

Media Contact:

Mostafa Razzak

202.904.2048

[email protected]

SOURCE METER Group