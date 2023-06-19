Food Service Equipment Global Market is Projected to Reach $49.2 Billion by 2030: Growth of Quick Service Restaurants Drives Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Service Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Food Service Equipment estimated at US$30.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cooking Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Storage & Handling Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Food Service Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 739 Featured) -

  • Ali Group S.r.l.
  • Alto-Shaam Inc.
  • Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc.
  • Dover Corporation
  • Duke Manufacturing Co.
  • Electrolux Professional, Inc.
  • Fujimak Corporation
  • Hoshizaki Corporation
  • Hubert Company, LLC
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • Middleby Corporation
  • Smeg S.p.A.
  • The Vollrath Company, LLC
  • Welbilt Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
  • Impact on Food Service Industry
  • Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
  • Pandemic Brings About Massive Changes in Consumers' Dine Out Preferences
  • Food Service Operators Adapting to Changing Consumers' Behaviors
  • Food Service Equipment: An Overview and Outlook
  • World Food Service Equipment Market by Product Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cooking Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, Warewashing Equipment, Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment, and Other Products
  • COVID-19 Affects Demand for Food Service Equipment
  • Analysis by End-Use: Quick Service Restaurants & Pubs to Exhibit Fastest Growth
  • World Food Service Equipment Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants & Hotels, Quick-Service Restaurants & Pubs, and Other End-Uses
  • Regional Analysis: United States Represents the Largest Region
  • World Food Service Equipment Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
  • World Food Service Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Select Advancements by Innovators
  • Select Global Brands
  • Food Service Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Food service Industry Trends with Potential Influence on Equipment Market
  • Compact & Customizable Equipment in Demand
  • Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Become More Relevant
  • Equipment with Training Features
  • Emergence of Single-Service Coffee Brewers & Display Cases
  • Innovative Touchless Options
  • Growth of Quick Service Restaurants Drives Demand
  • Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
  • Dynamics of Food service Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market Prospects
  • Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well
  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
  • Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive the Demand
  • Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
  • Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by Platform-to-Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery for 2017 and 2020
  • The Online Food Delivery Edge
  • Smartphone Penetration & Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Food Delivery Services
  • Global Market for Smartphones in Billions (2016-2021)
  • Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019
  • Management Systems for Food Safety Gain Traction
  • Automated & Robotic Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector
  • IoT Seeks Role in Food Service Industry
  • Kitchen Display Systems Come to the Fore
  • Smart Ovens and Cook & Hold Ovens to Make Gains
  • Common Problems Associated with Food Grade Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u23o4i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Phase Change Memory Strategic Business Report 2023: Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters to Spur Growth of PCM

Rare Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023: Expanding Patient Registry, Government Initiatives, Declining Sequencing Costs Bolsters Growth - Forecasts to 2027

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.