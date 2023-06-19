Food Service Equipment Global Market is Projected to Reach $49.2 Billion by 2030: Growth of Quick Service Restaurants Drives Demand

19 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Service Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Food Service Equipment estimated at US$30.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cooking Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Storage & Handling Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Food Service Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 739 Featured) -
- Ali Group S.r.l.
- Alto-Shaam Inc.
- Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc.
- Dover Corporation
- Duke Manufacturing Co.
- Electrolux Professional, Inc.
- Fujimak Corporation
- Hoshizaki Corporation
- Hubert Company, LLC
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Middleby Corporation
- Smeg S.p.A.
- The Vollrath Company, LLC
- Welbilt Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Impact on Food Service Industry
- Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
- Pandemic Brings About Massive Changes in Consumers' Dine Out Preferences
- Food Service Operators Adapting to Changing Consumers' Behaviors
- Food Service Equipment: An Overview and Outlook
- World Food Service Equipment Market by Product Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cooking Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, Warewashing Equipment, Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment, and Other Products
- COVID-19 Affects Demand for Food Service Equipment
- Analysis by End-Use: Quick Service Restaurants & Pubs to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- World Food Service Equipment Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants & Hotels, Quick-Service Restaurants & Pubs, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis: United States Represents the Largest Region
- World Food Service Equipment Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Food Service Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Advancements by Innovators
- Select Global Brands
- Food Service Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food service Industry Trends with Potential Influence on Equipment Market
- Compact & Customizable Equipment in Demand
- Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Become More Relevant
- Equipment with Training Features
- Emergence of Single-Service Coffee Brewers & Display Cases
- Innovative Touchless Options
- Growth of Quick Service Restaurants Drives Demand
- Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Dynamics of Food service Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market Prospects
- Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive the Demand
- Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by Platform-to-Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery for 2017 and 2020
- The Online Food Delivery Edge
- Smartphone Penetration & Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Food Delivery Services
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions (2016-2021)
- Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Management Systems for Food Safety Gain Traction
- Automated & Robotic Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector
- IoT Seeks Role in Food Service Industry
- Kitchen Display Systems Come to the Fore
- Smart Ovens and Cook & Hold Ovens to Make Gains
- Common Problems Associated with Food Grade Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
