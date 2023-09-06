Food Service Equipment Market to grow by USD 12.34 billion from 2023 to 2027, Shift toward energy-efficient food service equipment boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food service equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 12.34 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (cooking and preparation equipment, refrigeration equipment, warewashing equipment, storage and handling equipment, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

The increasing shift towards energy-efficient food service equipment drives the global food service equipment market growth during the forecast period. There is a growing concern regarding global warming and high energy consumption across industries, and several market players are increasingly focusing on offering eco-friendly food service equipment. Additionally, there is an increasing integration of cutting-edge technology, which helps to enhance efficiency as well as incorporation of water- and energy-saving features in food service equipment. As a result, there is a rise in demand from several end-users and manufacturers that are heavily investing in new advanced technological developments. Furthermore, there is an increasing prevalence of ENERGY STAR certification and other technologies to indicate energy efficiency in the food service equipment market. This food services equipment with ENERGY STAR is considered to enhance efficiency by 15% when compared to standard models. Furthermore, it also helps to minimize carbon footprint. There is a growing adoption of ENERGY STAR-certified commercial food service (CFS) equipment due to energy savings, reducing their operating costs. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the food service equipment market. Therefore, it is expected to drive the global food service equipment market during the forecast period. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the food service equipment market: 3M Co., Ali Group Srl, Cambro Manufacturing Co., Duke Manufacturing, Electrolux Professional AB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Selecta Group BV, The Middleby Corp., and RATIONAL Group

Market to observe 5.02% YOY growth in 2023.

The market share growth by the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel comprises the sales through specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. Several market players are entering into strategic partnerships with large retail chains for household appliances in order to compete with e-commerce platforms. For instance, one of the prominent market players, Haier Group has signed a partnership with GOME Retail and Suning, among the largest Chinese retail markets to better understand region-specific demands. One of the main segments in the offline distribution channel has the largest market share due to a wide range of offerings and products from various brands at different prices. Home Depot Product Authority, AJ Madison, GOME Retail, and Suning are some of the specialty stores that sell food service equipment. Furthermore, there is an increasing preference for hypermarkets and supermarkets among consumers due to its convenience. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the offline segment which in turn will drive the food equipment market growth during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request FREE Sample

Food Service Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ali Group Srl, Cambro Manufacturing Co., Duke Manufacturing, Electrolux Professional AB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Selecta Group BV, The Middleby Corp., and RATIONAL Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

