Food Service Feta Cheese Market to Reach $3.81 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Service Feta Cheese Market by type (Bulgarian Feta, German Feta, French Feta, PDO Feta, and Others), Source (Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, and Goat Milk), Distribution Channel (Full-Service Restaurants, Fast Food Outlets, Catering Services, Bakeries/Pastries, and Others) and Application (Salads, Pastries, Sandwich, Pasta, Meat, Pizza, and Others Recipe): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global food service feta cheese industry generated $2.18 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3.81 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Expansion of the food & beverages industry, health benefits provided by feta cheese, and shift in the food consumption behavior drive the growth of the global food service feta cheese market. However, adoption of veganism restrains the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in product offerings and rise of the food service industry create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, various governments in many countries implemented lockdown measures. Restaurants, cafes, and hotels were closed down. This reduced the demand for feta cheese.

Owing to lockdown measures and prevention of cross-contamination, people refrained from ordering outside food, which in turn, reduced the demand for fast food. These factors resulted in decline in consumption of feta cheese.

However, the demand for feta cheese is expected to recover steadily post-lockdown as restaurants, hotels, and cafes are reopening and operating full time now.

The French feta segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the French feta segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global food service feta cheese market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to its delicious taste and versatility in terms of cooking or preparing meals. However, the Bulgarian feta segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The fast food outlets segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the fast food outlets segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global food service feta cheese market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in working population and adoption of fast food culture across the world. However, the full-service restaurants segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to inclination of people toward eating at restaurants and cafes.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global food service feta cheese market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is attributed to large population base and high adoption of feta cheese in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of western food consumption habits.

Leading market players

Arla Foods AMBA

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Dodoni S.A.

Mevgal

Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd.

Lactalis American Group, Inc.

Saputo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kolios S.A.

Sadafco

