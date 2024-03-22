Food Spray Drying Equipment Market size to increase by USD 618.62 million between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food spray drying equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 618.62 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.01% during the forecast period. The Food Spray Drying Equipment (FSDE) market has experienced significant growth due to the expansion of food processing plants by international and regional companies. Notable initiatives include Green Harvest Foods' new facility in California, equipped with advanced technologies for sustainable and high-quality production. Key features of FSDE include: controlling particle size, source type, drying gas, and efficiency; addressing toxicity, oxygen sensitivity, and drug inhalation applications; and utilizing thermal energy and organic solvents.

The Food Spray Drying Equipment Market encompasses the production and supply of machinery used in the food and pharmaceutical industries for the process of spray drying. This technique is essential for converting liquid feedstocks into free-flowing powders. The equipment comprises atomizers, dryers, and cyclones, which work in unison to create fine droplets from the liquid feedstock. These droplets are then exposed to hot air in the dryer, causing the water to evaporate, leaving behind the dried powder. Key players in this market include Dedert and EverGrain, who specialize in producing spray drying equipment for various applications, such as maltodextrin production.

Food Spray Drying Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 618.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Drivers

The Food Spray Drying Equipment Market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for powdered infant formula. With the rise of working mothers and changing consumer lifestyles, the usage of infant formula as an alternative to breastfeeding has become widespread. This trend is particularly prominent in developing countries, such as China, which accounted for the largest share of the global infant formula market in 2021. Chinese parents have shown a preference for foreign-made infant formula due to concerns over the quality of domestically produced products. As a result, the Food Spray Drying Equipment Market, which plays a crucial role in the production of powdered infant formula, is expected to continue its growth trajectory.

Challenges

The Food Spray Drying Equipment Market has experienced significant growth due to the expanding manufacturing capacity of international and regional food processing companies. Notable developments include the opening of Green Harvest Foods' new facility in California, US, in March 2021. Equipped with advanced technologies, this state-of-the-art plant focuses on producing high-quality, sustainable food products to meet the increasing demand in the region. The adoption of spray drying equipment is a key expansion initiative in the Food & Beverage industry, contributing to the market's continued growth.

Market Segmentation

This Food Spray Drying Equipment Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Milk products, Plant products fish and meat proteins, Fruit and vegetable products, Carbohydrate products, Others ) Product (Two-stage spray dryer, Multi-stage spray dryer, Single-stage spray dryer ) Type (Pressure single-fluid nozzle atomizer, Rotary wheel atomizer, Pneumatic two-fluid nozzle atomizer ) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Company

Food Spray Drying Equipment Market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Food Spray Drying Equipment Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Drying Systems, BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Carrier Process Equipment Group Inc., Changzhou Jinqiao Spray Drying and Engineering Co. Ltd., Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Durr AG, Freund Vector Corp., G. Larsson Starch Technology AB, GEA Group AG, Hemraj Engineering India LLP, Labplant UK Ltd., New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., Saka Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Tianli Energy Co. Ltd., SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval SA, Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

The Patenttrail database reveals an intriguing insight into the evolution of Food Spray Drying Equipment Market. Drugs, ingredients, and particles are key components in this domain. The source of these elements can be traced back to closed systems, typified by Dryings and Typeclo. The effectiveness of Envisionment and Efficiency in this market is noteworthy. The Organic Solvents and Sensitivity of the equipment are essential factors. The solvent-free nature of the process is a significant advantage. The Oxygene and Xygene senses in the equipment are vital for optimizing the spray drying process. The Toxicity and Sensitivity of the final product are critical considerations. The Thermal Energy and Energy Recovery systems are integral to the efficient operation of the equipment. The market for Food Spray Drying Equipment is dynamic, with continuous innovation and improvement.

