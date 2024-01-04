Food Spray Drying Equipment Market to grow by USD 618.62 million from 2022 to 2027, Rise in adoption of infant formula to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The food spray drying equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 618.62 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Milk products, Plant products fish and meat proteins, Fruit and vegetable products, Carbohydrate products, and Others ), Product (Two-stage spray dryer, Multi-stage spray dryer, and Single-stage spray dryer ), Type (Pressure single-fluid nozzle atomizer, Rotary wheel atomizer, and Pneumatic two-fluid nozzle atomizer ), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in the adoption of infant formula is notable for the market growth. Infant formula is a powdered substitute for breast milk, which is easily digestible by babies. It is widely used due to its high nutritional value, and factors such as changes in consumer lifestyle and the rise of working mothers have contributed to its popularity. 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the food spray drying equipment market: Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Drying Systems, BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Carrier Process Equipment Group Inc., Changzhou Jinqiao Spray Drying and Engineering Co. Ltd., Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Durr AG, Freund Vector Corp., G. Larsson Starch Technology AB, GEA Group AG, Hemraj Engineering India LLP, Labplant UK Ltd., New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., Saka Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Tianli Energy Co. Ltd., SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval SA, and Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.
  • Food Spray Drying Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 3.77% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

The application of spray drying equipment for food encapsulation is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Food materials are often encapsulated using a process called microencapsulation, and the most common method used is spraying dryers. This technique is popular due to its permanent and fluid nature, as well as its economic viability. Enzymes in food materials can be immobilized through encapsulation, reducing contamination. 

The stringent rules and regulations for food spray drying are a major challenge hindering the market growth.  In the food sector, there are multiple regulations that food manufacturers must comply with when it comes to spray-drying food products. These regulations are related to production safety and hygiene, and many manufacturers are also striving to produce food products that meet the Jewish dietary law.

Keg Segments:

  • The milk products segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Spray drying technology is commonly used for drying milk to produce various milk products such as skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, casein, infant formula, ice cream mix, whey permeate, and whey protein concentrate. FSDE is particularly used for powder production in milk drying.

Food Spray Drying Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 618.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.77

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Drying Systems, BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Carrier Process Equipment Group Inc., Changzhou Jinqiao Spray Drying and Engineering Co. Ltd., Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Durr AG, Freund Vector Corp., G. Larsson Starch Technology AB, GEA Group AG, Hemraj Engineering India LLP, Labplant UK Ltd., New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., Saka Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Tianli Energy Co. Ltd., SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval SA, and Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product 

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

