Food Stabilizer Market Set to Grow to $9.1 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience Foods and Sustainable Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Stabilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food stabilizer market has demonstrated steady expansion, with its size reaching US$ 6.9 billion in 2022. Projections  indicate that by 2028, the market is set to soar to US$ 9.1 billion, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Food Stabilizers: Preserving Texture and Quality

Food stabilizers encompass various chemicals and additive materials applied or sprayed onto unblended food ingredients. These substances play a crucial role in preserving the texture, structure, and overall quality of food products. Among the components of food stabilizers are proteins, sweeteners, buffering salts, alginates, hydrocolloids, vitamins, minerals, and emulsifiers.

Sourced from both natural and synthetic origins, including plants, animals, and seaweed, these stabilizers are commonly employed in salad dressings, ice creams, jellies, yogurt, and jams. Notably, carrageenan, pectin, calcium chloride, gelatin, and agar-agar are among the frequently used stabilizers in various food products.

Their functions include maintaining the shape, consistency, color, freshness, and nutritional value of the items. Consequently, food stabilizers find extensive application in the manufacturing of dairy, meat and poultry, beverages, bakery and confectionery products.

Food Stabilizer Market Trends

The rising global demand for convenience food products stands out as a pivotal factor driving market growth. Food stabilizers play a critical role in enhancing the shelf life of food items while preserving their physical and chemical attributes. As consumers increasingly favor ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks, frozen meals, commercial fruit juices, and packaged foods due to their busy lifestyles, the market is thriving.

Innovations in product offerings, such as the introduction of natural and bio-based food stabilizers with minimal health impact and eco-friendliness, further boost market growth. The adoption of food stabilizers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to enhance taste in mid-calorie and zero-calorie beverages contributes positively to market expansion. Additionally, the growing spending capacity of consumers provides a favorable outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends within each sub-segment of the global food stabilizer market report. The report offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028, categorizing the market based on source, function, and application.

By Source:

  • Plant
  • Seaweed
  • Microbial
  • Animal
  • Synthetic

By Function:

  • Texturizing
  • Stabilizing
  • Moisture Retention
  • Others

By Application:

  • Dairy and Dairy Products
  • Confectionery Products
  • Convenience Foods
  • Bakery Products
  • Meat and Poultry Products
  • Beverages
  • Sauces and Dressings
  • Others

Regional Analysis

The report provides a detailed assessment of market performance across regions, encompassing North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players shaping the food stabilizer market include Advanced Food Systems Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Chemelco International B.V., Crest Foods Co. Inc., Glanbia plc, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nexira, Palsgaard A/S, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Key Questions Answered

  1. What is the current size of the global food stabilizer market?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global food stabilizer market from 2023 to 2028?
  3. What are the primary factors driving the global food stabilizer market?
  4. How has COVID-19 impacted the global food stabilizer market?
  5. What is the market segmentation based on food stabilizer type and industry vertical?
  6. Which regions are pivotal in the global food stabilizer market?
  7. Who are the key players and companies contributing to the global food stabilizer market's growth?

Conclusion

The global food stabilizer market continues to thrive, driven by the growing demand for convenient food products and innovative, sustainable solutions. As consumers seek to balance their busy lifestyles with high-quality food items, food stabilizers play a critical role in preserving the texture, quality, and overall appeal of a wide range of products.

