Food Subscription Services Market to Reach $12.75 Billion by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

News provided byMeticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Dec 04, 2024, 10:10 ET
REDDING, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Food Subscription Services Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Subscription Types (Curation, Access, Replenishment Subscription), Nature (Vegetarian), Price Range (Premium, Mid-Range), Distribution Channel (Online)- Global Forecast to 2031,' the Food Subscription Services market is expected to reach $12.75 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2031.
Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Food Subscription Services Market -
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6094
The food subscription services market is experiencing growth, primarily driven by rising consumer preferences for convenience, cost-effective food purchasing, and doorstep food delivery, along with an increasing demand for healthy meals. However, complex regulatory requirements for food subscription services and the high costs associated with these services restrain the market's growth.
Furthermore, the growing demand for personalized culinary experiences and the consumer shift toward the daily purchase of fresh food ingredients are expected to create growth opportunities for stakeholders in this market. Additionally, the rising consumer preference for healthy, nutrient-rich meals is a prominent trend in the food subscription services market.
Food Subscription Services Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
- In December 2023, Blue Apron, LLC (U.S.) expanded its ready-to-eat category by launching Prepared & Ready meals.
- In October 2023, Wonder Group (U.K.) acquired Blue Apron to enter the food subscription services market.
- In January 2023, Chef Sung (U.S.) introduced an Asian meal kit for food subscription services
- In December 2022, Intelligent Foods (UAE) acquired Gobble (U.S.), a 15-minute meal kit service, to expand into the food subscription services market.
- In March 2022, SPATULA Foods Inc. (U.S.) raised USD 1.5 million to launch a first-of-its-kind subscription service (Toronto) to deliver meals developed by local chefs that are flash frozen – and ready in 10 minutes – to consumer's doorsteps starting at under $12 a plate.
Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6094
Key Players:
Some of the major players profiled in this report are HelloFresh SE (Germany), Blue Apron Holdings, Inc (U.S.), Sunbasket, Inc (U.S.), Marley Spoon SE (Germany), Freshly, Inc (U.S.), Gousto Ltd (U.K.), Mindful Chef Ltd (U.K.), Hungryroot (U.S.), Relish Labs LLC (U.S.), Purple Carrot (U.S.), Fresh n'Lean (U.S.), Trifecta, Inc (U.S.), Sakara Life, Inc (U.S.), Imperfect Foods, Inc (U.S.), CureFoods (India)
Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6094
The food subscription services market is segmented by subscription type (replenishment subscription, curation subscription, access subscription, and others), nature (non-vegetarian, vegetarian), price range (mid-range, premium, low-range), distribution channel (online, offline), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Key Findings in the Food Subscription Services Market Study:
By subscription type, the replenishment subscription segment is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The increasing consumer demand for cost-effective subscriptions, a shift toward fresh produce, and the daily requirement for essential food items are driving the growth of this segment.
By nature, the vegetarian segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The growth of this segment is driven by health and environmental considerations, the increasing popularity of cruelty-free diets, and rising consumer preferences for fresh foods.
By price range, the mid-range segment is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The increasing demand for budget-friendly food options, consumers' desire for quality, easily accessible food & beverages, and the availability of customization options in food subscription services are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
By distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The increasing demand for quick access to affordable food, the proliferation of online channels offering food subscription services, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/91723277
By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031. The growing e-commerce sector, changing dietary habits, population growth, increasing interest in traditional cuisines, and rising urbanization are expected to drive the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.
Scope of the Report:
Food Subscription Services Market Assessment—by Type
- Replenishment Subscription
- Curation Subscription
- Access Subscription
- Others
Food Subscription Services Market Assessment—by Nature
- Non-vegetarian
- Vegetarian
Food Subscription Services Market Assessment—by Price Range
- Mid-range
- Premium
- Low-range
Food Subscription Services Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Food Subscription Services Market Assessment—by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Related Reports:
RTD Beverages Market by Product Type (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic [Flavored, Tea, Coffee, Juices, Nectars, Dairy, Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks]), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/rtd-beverages-market-5688
Frozen Ready Meals Market by Type (Vegetarian Meals, Chicken Meals, and Beef Meals) and Distribution Channel (Food Chain Services, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Online Stores)—Global Forecast to 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/frozen-ready-meals-market-5321
Meal Replacement Products Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Powdered Products, Ready-to-Drink, Bars), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/meal-replacement-products-market-6064
Functional Beverages Market by Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Dairy Beverages), Application (Health & Wellness, Weight Management), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience stores, E-commerce), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/functional-beverages-market-5407
Functional Food and Beverages Market by Type (Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Snacks, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks), Application (Health & Wellness, Immunity, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/functional-food-and-beverages-market-5468
Fermented Foods and Beverages Market by Product (Fermented Foods {Dairy Products [Yogurt, Kefir], Tofu, Vegetables}, Fermented Beverages {Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic}), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, E-commerce) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/fermented-foods-and-beverages-market-5469
DTC Food Market by Type (Food {Bakery & Confectionery, Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Dairy, Snacks}, Beverages {Carbonated Soft Drinks & Juices, RTD Tea & Coffee, Alcoholic Beverages}), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dtc-food-market-5770
Food Subscription Services Market Research Summary
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of
|
210
|
Format
|
Forecast
|
2024–2031
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
CAGR
|
8.6 %
|
Market Size
|
USD 7.15 Billion
|
Market Size
|
USD 12.75 Billion
|
Segments
|
By Subscription Types
By Nature
By Price Range
By Distribution Channel
|
Countries
|
North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy,
|
Key
|
HelloFresh SE (Germany), Blue Apron Holdings, Inc (U.S.), Sunbasket, Inc
Contact:
Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe: +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1330/food-subscription-services-market
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg
SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article