Food Supplement Market to Hit $345.13 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Preventive Health, Personalized Nutrition, and Functional Innovations | DataM Intelligence

Sep 08, 2025, 10:30 ET
AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Supplement Market Size reached US$172.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$345.13 billion by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2031. This surge underscores growing preventive health awareness, lifestyle-related disease prevalence, and consumer demand for personalized nutrition and functional nutrition solutions.
Segmentation Insights
By Ingredient
In 2024, the vitamins category commanded a dominant share, estimated at approximately 37.5% of the U.S. food supplements market. Botanical extracts, minerals, and omega fatty acids maintained strong positions-especially in cardiovascular, cognitive, and anti-aging applications. Proteins and amino acids saw accelerated adoption in fitness and sports nutrition sectors, while emerging niches like plant-based and clean-label ingredients expanded rapidly.
By Form
Tablets remained the mainstream delivery format due to cost-efficiency and ease of production, while powder supplements in the U.S. market were growing at a projected CAGR of 9.8% between 2025 and 2033. Gummies and soft gels captured incremental growth, especially among children and convenience-seeking consumers. Liquids, though niche, reinforced demand for rapid absorption and functional beverages.
By Application
General health accounted for the broadest adoption, supported by immunity and energy-focused products. Post-pandemic shifts bolstered immunity supplements, while weight management and metabolic wellness products continued ascending. Bone, joint, gastrointestinal, cardiac, and diabetes-focused supplements responded to demographic shifts, particularly in aging societies.
By End-User
Adults comprised the largest segment, with approximately 63.5% of U.S. dietary supplement revenue from adult-targeted products in 2024-translating to around US$40 billion. Geriatric, prenatal, and infant segments grew due to targeted formulations. Infant supplements-expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%-highlight rising parental concern on early-life nutrition.
Regional Spotlight
The U.S. food supplements market was US$63.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$124.22 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.7%. Vitamins represented 37.5% share US$24 billion. The powdered segment, forecasted at CAGR of 9.8%, reflects consumer enthusiasm for convenience and high-protein diets. Adult users drove 63.5% of the revenue (US$40B), males and females equally focusing on immunity, energy, and heart-healthy products.
In Japan, the Food Supplement Market was valued at US$17.12 billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$23.49 billion by 2031, growing at 8.49% CAGR. The anti/healthy ageing application segment alone stood at US$1.79 billion in 2023 and is projected at US$4.34 billion by 2031, growing at an impressive 11.8% CAGR. Use of vitamins leads the ingredient mix.
U.S. & Japan – Recent Developments and Strategic Trends
- U.S.: The supplement sector is experiencing consolidation, with key players expanding via M&A to diversify into immunity, cognitive wellness, and beauty-from-within formulas. Recent product launches incorporate AI-driven personalization based on health data and DNA, helping brands deliver tailored formulations. Increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly around structure-function claims, has sharpened the focus on scientific substantiation and clean-label manufacturing.
- Japan: The aging demographic continues to shape demand-especially for cognitive and mobility-enhancing supplements. Recent strategic alliances between pharma and food companies are accelerating the launch of multi-functional products combining probiotics, minerals, and omega-3s. Regulatory agencies are reinforcing guidelines around safety, transparency and clinical validation to uphold consumer trust.
The Nutritional Supplements Market Size is estimated at US$385.83 billion in 2024, expected to surpass US$758.99 billion by 2034, growing at a 7% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific regional market accounted for US$138.90 billion in 2024, growing at 7.2% CAGR. In North America broadly, the dietary supplements market was US$56.55 billion in 2024 with a forecasted CAGR of 5.65%.
Positioning DataM Intelligence – Authoritative Power in Industry Insight
At DataM Intelligence, our mission is to empower business leaders, brands, and investors with unbiased, data-driven guidance. Through meticulously analyzed market sizes, precise segmentation, and incisive regional forecasting, we elevate strategic decision-making in the food supplement landscape.
Our latest report delivers:
- Rigorous quantitative breakdowns across ingredients, forms, applications, and consumer demographics.
- Country-level insights grounded in verified data: U.S. market size at US$63.92B (2024); Japan at US$17.12B (2023).
- Forward-looking intelligence on emerging drivers such as anti-aging supplements in Japan projected to exceed US$4.3B by 2031.
- Timely coverage of M&A activity, AI personalization strategies, and regulatory trends reshaping the industry.
Initiatives in the 2025 Food Supplement Industry:
1. Bloom Nutrition's Creatine Gummies Launch
- Company: Bloom Nutrition, Austin-based wellness brand founded by Mari Llewellyn.
- Project: Successfully launched berry-flavored, sugar-free Creatine Gummies exclusively.
2. Rebecca Zamolo's Molo Fertility Supplement Brand
- Company: Molo, founded by YouTuber Rebecca.
- Project: Launch of a fertility-focused supplement line, featuring:
- Prenatal mix
- Hormone balance mix
- Conception mix
- Combined ovulation & pregnancy test kit
3. Codex Labs' Microbiome-Friendly Supplement Innovations
- Company: Codex Labs, a biotech wellness company.
- Project: Launch of clinically tested ingestible supplements addressing gut integrity, inflammation, and microbiome balance. These products are:
- Microbiome-friendly
- Vegan, cruelty-free, sustainable
- Developed using biotech-ferment-based PreservX technology (FDA-GRAS)
Conclusion
With the Food Supplement Market heading toward US$345.13 billion by 2031, DataM Intelligence advises stakeholders to focus on high-growth elements: anti-aging supplements, powdered and gummy forms, and the potent synergy of personalization and functional ingredients. The U.S. remains a mature, high-volume market, while Japan offers pronounced growth driven by demographic shifts.
Leaders who combine scientific credibility, consumer-centric innovation, and precision targeting will capture the greatest market upside.
