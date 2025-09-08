Food Supplement Market to Hit $345.13 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Preventive Health, Personalized Nutrition, and Functional Innovations | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Supplement Market Size reached US$172.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$345.13 billion by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2031. This surge underscores growing preventive health awareness, lifestyle-related disease prevalence, and consumer demand for personalized nutrition and functional nutrition solutions.

Segmentation Insights

By Ingredient

In 2024, the vitamins category commanded a dominant share, estimated at approximately 37.5% of the U.S. food supplements market. Botanical extracts, minerals, and omega fatty acids maintained strong positions-especially in cardiovascular, cognitive, and anti-aging applications. Proteins and amino acids saw accelerated adoption in fitness and sports nutrition sectors, while emerging niches like plant-based and clean-label ingredients expanded rapidly.

By Form

Tablets remained the mainstream delivery format due to cost-efficiency and ease of production, while powder supplements in the U.S. market were growing at a projected CAGR of 9.8% between 2025 and 2033. Gummies and soft gels captured incremental growth, especially among children and convenience-seeking consumers. Liquids, though niche, reinforced demand for rapid absorption and functional beverages.

By Application

General health accounted for the broadest adoption, supported by immunity and energy-focused products. Post-pandemic shifts bolstered immunity supplements, while weight management and metabolic wellness products continued ascending. Bone, joint, gastrointestinal, cardiac, and diabetes-focused supplements responded to demographic shifts, particularly in aging societies.

By End-User

Adults comprised the largest segment, with approximately 63.5% of U.S. dietary supplement revenue from adult-targeted products in 2024-translating to around US$40 billion. Geriatric, prenatal, and infant segments grew due to targeted formulations. Infant supplements-expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%-highlight rising parental concern on early-life nutrition.

Regional Spotlight

USA Food Supplements Market

The U.S. food supplements market was US$63.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$124.22 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.7%. Vitamins represented 37.5% share US$24 billion. The powdered segment, forecasted at CAGR of 9.8%, reflects consumer enthusiasm for convenience and high-protein diets. Adult users drove 63.5% of the revenue (US$40B), males and females equally focusing on immunity, energy, and heart-healthy products.

Japan Food Supplement Market

In Japan, the Food Supplement Market was valued at US$17.12 billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$23.49 billion by 2031, growing at 8.49% CAGR. The anti/healthy ageing application segment alone stood at US$1.79 billion in 2023 and is projected at US$4.34 billion by 2031, growing at an impressive 11.8% CAGR. Use of vitamins leads the ingredient mix.

U.S. & Japan – Recent Developments and Strategic Trends

U.S.: The supplement sector is experiencing consolidation, with key players expanding via M&A to diversify into immunity, cognitive wellness, and beauty-from-within formulas. Recent product launches incorporate AI-driven personalization based on health data and DNA, helping brands deliver tailored formulations. Increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly around structure-function claims, has sharpened the focus on scientific substantiation and clean-label manufacturing.

The Nutritional Supplements Market Size is estimated at US$385.83 billion in 2024, expected to surpass US$758.99 billion by 2034, growing at a 7% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific regional market accounted for US$138.90 billion in 2024, growing at 7.2% CAGR. In North America broadly, the dietary supplements market was US$56.55 billion in 2024 with a forecasted CAGR of 5.65%.

Positioning DataM Intelligence – Authoritative Power in Industry Insight

At DataM Intelligence, our mission is to empower business leaders, brands, and investors with unbiased, data-driven guidance. Through meticulously analyzed market sizes, precise segmentation, and incisive regional forecasting, we elevate strategic decision-making in the food supplement landscape.

Our latest report delivers:

Rigorous quantitative breakdowns across ingredients, forms, applications, and consumer demographics.

across ingredients, forms, applications, and consumer demographics. Country-level insights grounded in verified data: U.S. market size at US$63.92B (2024) ; Japan at US$17.12B (2023) .

grounded in verified data: U.S. market size at ; at . Forward-looking intelligence on emerging drivers such as anti-aging supplements in Japan projected to exceed US$4.3B by 2031 .

on emerging drivers such as anti-aging supplements in projected to exceed . Timely coverage of M&A activity, AI personalization strategies, and regulatory trends reshaping the industry.

Initiatives in the 2025 Food Supplement Industry:

1. Bloom Nutrition's Creatine Gummies Launch

Company : Bloom Nutrition , Austin -based wellness brand founded by Mari Llewellyn .

: , -based wellness brand founded by . Project: Successfully launched berry-flavored, sugar-free Creatine Gummies exclusively.

2. Rebecca Zamolo's Molo Fertility Supplement Brand

Company : Molo , founded by YouTuber Rebecca.

: , founded by YouTuber Rebecca. Project : Launch of a fertility-focused supplement line , featuring:

: Launch of a , featuring: Prenatal mix



Hormone balance mix



Conception mix



Combined ovulation & pregnancy test kit

3. Codex Labs' Microbiome-Friendly Supplement Innovations

Company : Codex Labs , a biotech wellness company.

: , a biotech wellness company. Project : Launch of clinically tested ingestible supplements addressing gut integrity, inflammation, and microbiome balance. These products are:

: Launch of addressing gut integrity, inflammation, and microbiome balance. These products are: Microbiome-friendly



Vegan, cruelty-free, sustainable



Developed using biotech-ferment-based PreservX technology (FDA-GRAS)

Conclusion

With the Food Supplement Market heading toward US$345.13 billion by 2031, DataM Intelligence advises stakeholders to focus on high-growth elements: anti-aging supplements, powdered and gummy forms, and the potent synergy of personalization and functional ingredients. The U.S. remains a mature, high-volume market, while Japan offers pronounced growth driven by demographic shifts.

Leaders who combine scientific credibility, consumer-centric innovation, and precision targeting will capture the greatest market upside.

