Food Sweetener Market in Mexico to grow by USD 84.21 Mn | Huge opportunities in Food segment | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food sweetener market size in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 84.21 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. Sweeteners such as aspartame, neotame, and sucralose are in great demand in the food industry. They are commonly used as substitutes for sugar in food products such as baked goods, chewing gums, gelatin, frozen dairy desserts, puddings, yogurt-type products, and as a tabletop sweetener. Moreover, these sweeteners are heat-stable and can retain sweetness levels even when exposed to high temperatures during baking. Many such factors are increasing growth opportunities for market players in the food segment.
Food Sweetener Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The food sweetener market in Mexico is moderately fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of both major and private vendors. These vendors are competing with each other on parameters such as price and quality of products, as well as distribution networks and promotional strategies. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evolva Holding AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Sudzucker AG, and Tate and Lyle Plc are some of the dominant players in the market.
Although the growing demand for organic food sweeteners, the growing influence of online retailing, and product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, taste issues with artificial sweeteners, lower acceptance due to ambiguity regarding the safety profile of artificial sweeteners, and stringent food safety regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Our report on the food sweetener market in Mexico covers the following areas:
Food Sweetener Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Segmentation
Food Sweetener Market in Mexico is segmented as below:
- Application
- Food
- Beverage
- Others
- Type
- High-intensity Sweeteners
- Low-intensity Sweeteners
By application, the food segment will dominate market growth over the forecast period. The increased use of sweeteners can be attributed to the lower production costs and greater economies of scale enjoyed by manufacturers. Besides, many vendors are focusing on new product developments such as stevia-infused foods. All these factors will fuel the growth of the segment.
Similarly, by type, the market will witness significant demand for high-intensity sweeteners during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for stevia, especially among consumers who are extremely health conscious and aware of the benefits of natural sweeteners. Also, the increasing demand for zero-calorie sweeteners is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Food Sweetener Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist food sweetener market growth in Mexico during the next five years
- Estimation of the food sweetener market size in Mexico and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the food sweetener market in Mexico
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food sweetener market vendors in Mexico
|
Food Sweetener Market in Mexico Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 84.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.58
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Mexico at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Mexico
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evolva Holding AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Sudzucker AG, and Tate and Lyle Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats Market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 11: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Mexico market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application
5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 29: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type
6.3 High-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: High-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: High-intensity sweeteners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Low-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Low-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Low-intensity sweeteners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing demand for organic food sweeteners
8.1.2 Growing influence of online retailing
8.1.3 Product premiumization
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Taste issues with artificial sweeteners
8.2.2 Lower acceptance due to ambiguity regarding the safety profile of artificial sweeteners
8.2.3 Stringent food safety regulations
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising popularity of clean-label ingredients
8.3.2 Increasing prominence of private-label brands
8.3.3 Increasing popularity in the pharmaceutical industry
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Vendor Disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Exhibit 43: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 46: Archer Daniels Midland Co. – Key news
Exhibit 47: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
10.4 Cargill Inc.
Exhibit 48: Cargill Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Cargill Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. – Key news
10.5 Celanese Corp.
Exhibit 52: Celanese Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Celanese Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 54: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Celanese Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 56: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Exhibit 57: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 58: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 59: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: DuPont de Nemours Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 61: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
10.7 Evolva Holding AG
Exhibit 62: Evolva Holding AG - Overview
Exhibit 63: Evolva Holding AG - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Evolva Holding AG - Key offerings
10.8 Ingredion Inc.
Exhibit 65: Ingredion Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Ingredion Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 69: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Kerry Group Plc
Exhibit 70: Kerry Group Plc - Overview
Exhibit 71: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Kerry Group Plc – Key news
Exhibit 74: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus
10.10 Roquette Freres SA
Exhibit 75: Roquette Freres SA - Overview
Exhibit 76: Roquette Freres SA - Product and service
Exhibit 77: Roquette Freres SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Roquette Freres SA – Key news
10.11 Sudzucker AG
Exhibit 79: Sudzucker AG - Overview
Exhibit 80: Sudzucker AG - Business segments
Exhibit 81: Sudzucker AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Sudzucker AG - Segment focus
10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc
Exhibit 83: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview
Exhibit 84: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Tate and Lyle Plc – Key news
Exhibit 87: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 91: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
