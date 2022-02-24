Food Sweetener Market in Mexico to grow by USD 84.21 Mn | Huge opportunities in Food segment | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Now to understand the scope of the report.

Food Sweetener Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The food sweetener market in Mexico is moderately fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of both major and private vendors. These vendors are competing with each other on parameters such as price and quality of products, as well as distribution networks and promotional strategies. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evolva Holding AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Sudzucker AG, and Tate and Lyle Plc are some of the dominant players in the market.

Although the growing demand for organic food sweeteners, the growing influence of online retailing, and product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, taste issues with artificial sweeteners, lower acceptance due to ambiguity regarding the safety profile of artificial sweeteners, and stringent food safety regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our report on the food sweetener market in Mexico covers the following areas:

Food Sweetener Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Segmentation

Food Sweetener Market in Mexico is segmented as below:

Application

Food



Beverage



Others

Type

High-intensity Sweeteners



Low-intensity Sweeteners

By application, the food segment will dominate market growth over the forecast period. The increased use of sweeteners can be attributed to the lower production costs and greater economies of scale enjoyed by manufacturers. Besides, many vendors are focusing on new product developments such as stevia-infused foods. All these factors will fuel the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by type, the market will witness significant demand for high-intensity sweeteners during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for stevia, especially among consumers who are extremely health conscious and aware of the benefits of natural sweeteners. Also, the increasing demand for zero-calorie sweeteners is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Food Sweetener Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist food sweetener market growth in Mexico during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the food sweetener market size in Mexico and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food sweetener market in Mexico

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food sweetener market vendors in Mexico

Food Sweetener Market in Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 84.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Mexico at 100% Key consumer countries Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evolva Holding AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Sudzucker AG, and Tate and Lyle Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats Market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Mexico market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type

6.3 High-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: High-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: High-intensity sweeteners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Low-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Low-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Low-intensity sweeteners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for organic food sweeteners

8.1.2 Growing influence of online retailing

8.1.3 Product premiumization

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Taste issues with artificial sweeteners

8.2.2 Lower acceptance due to ambiguity regarding the safety profile of artificial sweeteners

8.2.3 Stringent food safety regulations

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising popularity of clean-label ingredients

8.3.2 Increasing prominence of private-label brands

8.3.3 Increasing popularity in the pharmaceutical industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 43: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Archer Daniels Midland Co. – Key news

Exhibit 47: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 48: Cargill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. – Key news

10.5 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 52: Celanese Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Celanese Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Celanese Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 56: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 57: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: DuPont de Nemours Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 61: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Evolva Holding AG

Exhibit 62: Evolva Holding AG - Overview

Exhibit 63: Evolva Holding AG - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Evolva Holding AG - Key offerings

10.8 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 65: Ingredion Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Ingredion Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 69: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 70: Kerry Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 71: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Kerry Group Plc – Key news

Exhibit 74: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Roquette Freres SA

Exhibit 75: Roquette Freres SA - Overview

Exhibit 76: Roquette Freres SA - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Roquette Freres SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Roquette Freres SA – Key news

10.11 Sudzucker AG

Exhibit 79: Sudzucker AG - Overview

Exhibit 80: Sudzucker AG - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Sudzucker AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Sudzucker AG - Segment focus

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 83: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview

Exhibit 84: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Tate and Lyle Plc – Key news

Exhibit 87: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

