Food Tech Studio - Bites! Unveils 85 Startups from 18 Countries Around the World to Participate in its Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Ventures today announced the list of startups chosen to participate in its Food Tech Studio - Bites!, a global program aimed to solve the key challenges plaguing our food supply chain today, including (but not limited to) safety, waste reduction, and health. The studio program has selected 85 startups from eighteen countries around the globe. In addition, it announced that Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kaga City, Kobe City, and Niigata City have joined the program as program partners.

Launched in September, 2020 Scrum Ventures created the studio program to build a stage-agnostic, global community of best-in-class startups with a common vision of bringing better and more efficient processes within the food development ecosystem.

85 participants from 18 countries around the world

The studio program received applications from 218 companies from 30 countries around the world. 85 companies from 18 countries around the world were chosen. These startups will participate in business development programs with partner companies from January 2021.

Select startups include:

Finless Foods ( USA )

An early-stage biotechnology company that is making fish meat out of stem cells.

( ) An early-stage biotechnology company that is making fish meat out of stem cells. TurtleTree Labs ( Singapore )

A startup addressing the value gap created by an insufficient and unsustainable animal-based dairy industry.

( ) A startup addressing the value gap created by an insufficient and unsustainable animal-based dairy industry. IXON ( Hong Kong )

The creator of advanced sous-vide aseptic packaging that allows protein to remain stable at room temperature for up to two years.

( ) The creator of advanced sous-vide aseptic packaging that allows protein to remain stable at room temperature for up to two years. MeliBio ( USA )

A producer of bio-fermented honey in a lab without using bees.

( ) A producer of bio-fermented honey in a lab without using bees. Drop Kitchen ( USA )

A smart kitchen platform specializing in recipe and kitchen appliance technology to connect the whole cooking journey.

( ) A smart kitchen platform specializing in recipe and kitchen appliance technology to connect the whole cooking journey. Ukko ( USA )

Uses immunology, machine learning, and protein engineering to make safer proteins for people with food allergies and sensitivities.

( ) Uses immunology, machine learning, and protein engineering to make safer proteins for people with food allergies and sensitivities. Fybraworks ( USA )

A producer of substitute meat, using fermentation and protein ingredients to replicate the taste.

( ) A producer of substitute meat, using fermentation and protein ingredients to replicate the taste. Kiwibot ( USA )

Manufacturer of rover robots to provide affordable and technological delivery service for local commerce around the world.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kaga City, Kobe City, and Niigata City Have Joined as partners

"Food Tech Studio - Bites!" brings food entrepreneurs to the front lines and connect them with leading corporations and industry thought-leaders -- helping them realize top-line growth opportunities in Japan, the U.S. and around the world -- while also facilitating lasting relationships that enable the food value chain to flourish and be more sustainable.

The studio also announced that Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation will join current strategic partners Hitachi Global Life Solutions, JR East, and Orange Page.

In addition, three new local governments, Kaga City, Kobe City, and Niigata City, which are advanced local governments working on regional issues, will participate in the studio program as strategic partners. Other existing partners include Fujicco, House Foods, Kagome and Tokyo Gas.

About Food Tech Studio - Bites!

Food Tech Studio - Bites!" Is a global open innovation program co-created with the aim of creating a "new" food "industry" with partner companies representing the Japanese food industry and startups around the world.

For more info go to:

Website: https://www.foodtech.studio/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FTS_Bites

SOURCE Scrum Ventures

Related Links

https://scrum.vc/

