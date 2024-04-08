Food Texture Market size is set to grow by USD 4.15 bn from 2024-2028, rising demand for food texture products that extend shelf-life of food products boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food texture market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.15 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period. The food texture market experiences growth due to the rising demand for extended shelf-life food items and consumer preference for convenient, ready-to-eat options. Texture-modifying ingredients like stabilizers, gums, and emulsifiers are essential for enhancing food structure and moisture retention, thereby preserving quality during storage. Food manufacturers adopt these additives to meet consumer expectations for longer-lasting, high-quality food products across various sectors, including bakery, dairy, and beverages. Key ingredients include cellulose derivatives, gums, pectin, gelatin, starch, inulin, and dextrin, available in both dry and liquid forms.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Texture Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Food Texture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd., Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Fiberstar Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Levapan S.A., Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Royal Avebe, SELECTAROME, Tate and Lyle PLC, Willy Benecke GmbH, and Cargill Inc.

Segment Overview

This food texture market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Cellulose derivatives, GPG, Starch, Others) Source (Natural, Synthetic) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

The food texture market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the natural source segment. Bakery and confectionary products, packaged goods, and low-calorie food experiences prioritize natural textures derived from food ingredients. Food manufacturers utilize natural starches from crops like corn, tapioca, and potatoes as thickeners and stabilizers. Natural fibers, such as cellulose and pectin, enhance texture and viscosity. In the meat industry, naturalness is key. High-quality meat relies on textures stabilized by additives like locust bean gum. Food texture additives, such as agar-agar and sodium alginate, are essential in fine dining, gourmet foods, and molecular gastronomy. Dextrins and carbohydrate-based additives function as thickening agents, stabilizers, and binding agents in various food applications. The food processing industry leverages texture-enhancing ingredients for meal replacement shakes, smoothies, and functional beverages. Clean label and natural food trends prioritize plant-based diets and alternative protein sources, driving innovation in texture-modifying products and processing tools.

Geography Overview

The Food Texture Market in North America is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for health-conscious ingredients such as Inulin and Dextrin. The market caters to various sectors including Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Foods, and Beverage-based items. Food manufacturers are focusing on producing both Dry and Liquid food textures to enhance Mouthfeel and provide Nutritional benefits through Vitamins and Minerals. Fresh meals and Frozen alternatives are also gaining popularity, leading to an increase in the production of Food Texture Additives like Locust Bean Gum and Sodium Alginate. The market is further propelled by the trend towards Low-calorie and Natural food experiences. Ingredients like Agar-Agar and Carbohydrate-based additives are used as Thickening Agents, Stabilizers, and Binding Agents in various Processed Foods, Packaged Goods, and Meal Replacement Shakes. The market is diverse, catering to Fine Dining, Gourmet Foods, and Molecular Gastronomy, making it an essential component of the Food Industry.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The food texture market experiences growth due to strategic alliances among vendors, enabling innovation through shared expertise, resources, and technologies. Alliances expand ingredient sources, processing techniques, and market insights, leading to superior texture-modifying products. They also provide access to new distribution channels and market segments, enhancing market reach and penetration. Keywords: food texture, texture-enhancing solutions, strategic collaborations, ingredients, processing, distribution, bakery, confectionery, dairy, frozen foods, beverages, mouthfeel, texturizing additives.

The food texture market faces challenges due to consumer preference for natural, recognizable ingredients. Food manufacturers reformulate products using natural texture agents, but finding suitable alternatives with comparable functionality and sensory attributes is difficult. Keywords: fine dining, gourmet foods, molecular gastronomy, agar-agar, sodium alginate, naturalness, taste, hydrocolloids, emulsifiers, pectins, gelatins, plant-based diets, alternative protein sources, texture solutions. Food texture impacts various sectors: culinary heritage, health and wellness, meal replacement shakes, smoothies, functional beverages, food processing industry, meat products, ready meals, sauces, beverages.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Food Texture Market encompasses a wide range of high-quality Food Products, where Texture plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall Food experiences. Food Manufacturers employ various Texture-modifying Products and Processing Tools to achieve desirable Textures, such as Soft, Mushy, Crunchy, Smooth, and Lumpy. Food Texture Additives, including Locust Bean Gum and Meat Texture Stabilizers, are commonly used to optimize the Physical Properties of Foods. These additives provide Clean Label solutions, ensuring consumer satisfaction without compromising on taste or health concerns. Food Producers and Texture-enhancing Services offer innovative Texturizing Agents to cater to diverse consumer preferences. By focusing on the importance of Mouthfeel and the Sensory Experience, these companies aim to create unique and memorable Food experiences for consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Food Texture Market is a significant sector that caters to consumers' growing demand for diverse and appealing food textures. This market encompasses various products such as confectionery, bakery, meat, dairy, and vegetable items. The key players in this market focus on creating innovative textures through the use of advanced technologies and natural ingredients. These include hydrocolloids, emulsifiers, and texturizers. The market is driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, increasing health consciousness, and the need for longer shelf life. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The major regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The use of clean label ingredients and sustainable production methods is also gaining popularity in the market. The market faces challenges such as high production costs and stringent regulations. However, the opportunities for growth are immense, with the potential for new product development and expansion into emerging markets.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Cellulose Derivatives



GPG



Starch



Others

Source

Natural



Synthetic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio