Food Traceability Market by Technology Type, Software Type, Software End-user, Technology Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Traceability Market (Technology & Software) by Technology Type (RFID, Barcodes, Infrared, Biometrics, GPS), Software Type (ERP, LIMS, Warehouse), Software End User, Technology Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food traceability size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR 9.1%. Factors such as the growing concern of clean and safe food and healthy consumption is going to drive the market for food traceability.



By software end user, food manufacturing is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



With the outbreak of a pandemic, the manufacturing sector is increasingly investing in digitization initiatives, which are projected to drive the adoption of food traceability solutions in the market. Compliance and quality are considered to be the foundations that all the major food & beverage manufacturers rely on to create and strengthen trust with their distribution networks and customers. Track and traceability provide food & beverage manufacturing companies with the data, insights, and information they need to comply with the requirements set by institutions such as USD FDA, EU Commission, and local food safety authorities during the manufacturing process.



By application, fresh food produce is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The increase in consumer demand for accurate and complete information related to the food product, which is more prone to spoilage and contamination, is projected to drive the growth of the market for food traceability in fresh food produce. Consumers are concerned about food safety due to the increase in foodborne disease and illness in the North American region.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Owing to the large production of various of food products are on of the reasons for the dominating market in Asia Pacific. Also, Presence of large number of local players and high preference of consumers for the safe food is driving the market. Higher production capabilities, availability of technology, and government initiatives, are some of the major reasons for the presence of food traceability operations in Asia Pacific region.



The food traceability market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America,Africa, and the Middle East)





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Food Traceability Market (Technology & Software)

4.2 Food Traceability Market: Major Regional Submarkets (Technology & Software)

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Food Traceability Technology Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Food Traceability Software Market, by End-user and Country

4.5 Food Traceability Technology Market, by Type and Region

4.6 Food Traceability Software Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Foodborne Diseases, and Food Adulteration Incidents Cause Serious Health-Related Issues

5.2.1.1.1 Increase in Food Adulteration Incidents

5.2.1.1.2 Rise in Global Healthcare Expenditure for Foodborne Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

5.2.1.2 Increase in Concerns Pertaining to Food Safety Among Consumers

5.2.1.3 Initiatives by Regulatory Bodies to Improve Food Safety Across Countries

5.2.1.4 Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls

5.2.1.5 Legislative Framework

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy Issues in Data Sharing

5.2.2.2 Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Contribution to Offer Opportunities for the Adoption of Food Traceability Systems

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Food Traceability

5.2.3.3 Globalization of Food Trade Results in Increased Complexities in the Supply Chain

5.2.3.3.1 Increased Dependency of Importers on Food Traceability Systems

5.2.3.3.2 Growing Border Rejection Cases in Europe

5.2.3.4 Emerging Countries to Offer High-Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Additional Cost Requirements for Traceability Systems

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization and Harmonization Related to Food Traceability Systems

5.2.4.3 Difficulty in Data Collection and Accuracy of Information

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Yc-Ycc Shift

5.6 Ecosystem Map

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Case Studies



6 Food Traceability Technology Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radio-Frequency Identification

6.2.1 Increase in Investments in Technology in the APAC Region Has Led to a Rise in the Demand for Rfid

6.3 Barcodes

6.3.1 Easy-To-Use Technology is More Favored Among Manufacturers

6.4 Infrared

6.4.1 Ability to Use Ir Technology in Harsh Environments in Factories Has Made It Popular Among Manufacturers

6.5 Biometrics

6.5.1 Precise Insights Found by Biometric Inspection Has Made It a Reliable Technology Among Transporters for Food Products

6.6 Global Positioning System

6.6.1 Low-Cost Technology of Gps Witnesses a High Adoption Rate Among Mid and Small-Level Manufacturers



7 Food Traceability Software Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)

7.2.1 Erp Offers Timely and Reliable Information

7.3 Friction Welding

7.3.1 Benefits of Friction Welding Software Over Conventional Welding to Offer Growth Opportunities

7.4 Laboratory Information Management Software (Lims)

7.4.1 Rising Demand for the Integration of Laboratory Systems to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Warehouse Software

7.5.1 the Growing Demand for Warehouse Software is Attributed to Increasing Inventory and Workload

7.6 Other Software Types

7.6.1 Rapid Urbanization and Changing Food-Related Lifestyles to Drive the Growth of Software



8 Food Traceability Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Food Traceability Software Market, by End-user

8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario

8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.2 Food Manufacturing

8.3 Warehouse & Transport

8.4 Retailing

8.5 Government Departments

8.6 Other End-users



9 Food Traceability Technology Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Food Traceability Technology Market, by Application

9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario

9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 Fresh Food Produce

9.2.1 High Perishability is a Key Factor That Encourages the Demand for Traceability in Fresh Food Produce

9.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

9.3.1 Increase in Incidences of Meat Fraudulence to Encourage the Demand for Traceability of Meat & Seafood

9.4 Dairy Products

9.4.1 Increase in Contamination of Dairy Products and Consumer Concerns for Food Safety to Drive the Growth of the Traceability Systems Market for Dairy Products

9.5 Beverage Products

9.5.1 Adulteration to Drive the Growth of Beverage Traceability

9.6 Other Applications



10 Food Traceability Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World (Row)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix (Overall Market)

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive Players

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/Smes)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

12.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.1.2 C.H. Robinson

12.1.3 Optel Group

12.1.4 Cognex

12.1.5 Honeywell International Inc

12.1.6 SGS Sa

12.1.7 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.1.8 Bar Code Integrators, Inc.

12.1.9 Abaco S.P.A.

12.1.10 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

12.2 Start-Ups/Smes

12.2.1 Merit-Trax Technologies

12.2.2 Foodlogiq

12.2.3 Safetraces

12.2.4 Food Forensics

12.2.5 Bext360

12.2.6 Rfxcel Traceability System.

12.2.7 Covectra, Inc.

12.2.8 Smag

12.2.9 Agrometrics Inc.

12.2.10 TE-Food

12.2.11 Mass Group



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Key Primary Insights

13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customization

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9w8tf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

