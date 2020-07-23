Food Truck Finder App Launches in Portland Maine and Denver Colorado

PORTLAND, Maine, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have a favorite food truck, crave mobile culinary delights on wheels but are unsure where to find what satisfies your palate? A Portland Maine tech company, FoodTrux has announced the launch of a fully interactive food truck finder app on Apple's App Store and Google's Google Play.

Using a smart phone or tablet, the FoodTrux app utilizes an intelligent user interface to personalize overall user experience when searching for and directly engaging with food trucks based upon geographic location, culinary cuisine, and user favorites. The FoodTrux app displays local food trucks on the app's map, providing turn-by-turn directions where users can view menus, prices, special promotions and regional events. On the vendor side of the app, food truck owners can post menu items, specials, prices, events, and current and future locations.

With 90% of the public possessing a smartphone, and app usage rates increasing 35% in the last five years, consumers are driven by and demand functional smartphone applications designed to ease and enhance their daily lives. FoodTrux has done just that - bridging the gap between consumer desire and food truck vendor location, placing real-time GPS enabled food truck access in the hands of food truck foodies everywhere.

The food truck industry has evolved into one of the best performing segments in the broader food-service sector, growing by nearly 20% in 2019. "The food sector today is becoming increasingly mobile, fragmented and on-demand," said Matt Noone, FoodTrux CEO. When asked what originally spawned the idea for the app, Noone said, "It stemmed from a craving for a taco after a hockey game with my son, resulting in an unrelenting, unsuccessful search for a food truck."

In a time when consumers are attempting to navigate social distancing, masks, and eating out, the launch of the FoodTrux app couldn't have come at a more appropriate time. As consumers seek to indulge in small conveniences such as affordable gourmet food, food trucks are primed to provide greater access to cuisine diversity in a safe and responsible environment via the FoodTrux app.

Currently launching in Portland Maine and Denver Colorado, FoodTrux will continue to rapidly role out new markets as food truck vendors register on the app. Stay tuned to FoodTrux social media outlets and website for updated locations. To download the app, visit FoodTrux.co, Apple's App Store or Google's Google Play.

