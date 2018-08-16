Food Trucks Aren't Just for Millennials Says Retirement Community

SHELBURNE, Vt., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake Robin, Vermont's first Continuing Care Retirement Community, is welcoming food trucks as the millennial trend of eating out while saving a few bucks has gone on to reach the older generations. Throughout the summer, residents, staff, construction workers and prospective residents get the chance to sit down to enjoy local Vermont foods and grow even closer as a community.

"What's special about Wake Robin is the focus we put on building a community. Having food truck vendors come here throughout the summer and sharing a meal with residents, affords us the opportunity to build meaningful relationships and connect on a personal level," said President and CEO Patrick McKee. "That's always been a key part of our mission at Wake Robin and we're happy to continue it. Plus, how many food trucks do you see at retirement communities?"

Wake Robin resident enjoying the food trucks Wake Robin food trucks

Featuring local Vermont eats including Taco All Star Food Trucks and Shy Guy Gelato, Wake Robin is hosting just one more food truck stops this summer on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

About Wake Robin



Located on 136 acres in Shelburne, Vermont, Wake Robin is a non-profit offering the full continuum of living options. Ranging from 250 independent living cottages and apartments to the Linden Health Center, a five-star residential care and skilled nursing facility, Wake Robin offers the best in continuing care. Wake Robin is an active, safe, supportive community of adults valuing communication and fellowship, joy and humor. Welcoming a diverse population and a belief in everyone's lifelong dignity and worth, Wake Robin's first priority is the care and well being of every resident. To learn more, please visit www.wakerobin.com.

