Food trucks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2022 to 2027: The growing popularity of street food through food trucks will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food trucks market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,409.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.87% according to Technavio. Download a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Trucks Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Bostonian Body Inc., Custom Concessions, Delivery Concepts Inc., Food Trailers for Sale, Food Truck Co., Foodtrucker Engineering LLP, Futuristo Trailers, M and R Specialty Trailers and Trucks, MSM Catering Trucks Mfg., Roaming Hunger LLC, United Food Truck LLC, and VS Special Design srl, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Fast food, Barbeque and snacks, Desserts and confectionary, and Others), Type (Medium-sized food trucks, Small-sized food trucks, and Large-sized food trucks), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Bostonian Body Inc., Custom Concessions, Delivery Concepts Inc., Food Trailers for Sale, Food Truck Co., Foodtrucker Engineering LLP, Futuristo Trailers, M and R Specialty Trailers and Trucks, MSM Catering Trucks Mfg., Roaming Hunger LLC, United Food Truck LLC, and VS Special Design srl.

The growing popularity of street food through food trucks drives the growth of the food truck market. Gourmet street food means gourmet-style street food that is typically prepared to a high standard tastes good and is aesthetically presented, which are becoming more common.

Local cultures are often reflected in street food, and there is a wide variety of them the food consumption pattern of consumers has changed; they prefer foods with good taste and are cheaper in price. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the food truck market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for eating out is an emerging food truck market trend. Food trucks are known to make and promote fast foods, barbeques, snacks, desserts, and more. Food trucks also offer less waiting time and a great taste that makes them more demanding than restaurants.

Since, eating out has turned out to be one of the most famous forms of leisure, going out offers a chance to socialize and relax over delicious food without having to cook or do the dreaded clean-up after dinner. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the food truck market during the forecast period.

Strict government rules on the use of food trucks challenge the growth of the food truck market. People gather near food trucks, which creates heavy losses for street food vendors, affecting the market for food trucks.

Furthermore, since private areas have complained of gatherings in proximity to their premises, parking permits are required for food trucks. Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the food truck market during the forecast period.

The food trucks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Food trucks market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,409.73 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.77 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bostonian Body Inc., Custom Concessions, Delivery Concepts Inc., Food Trailers for Sale, Food Truck Co., Foodtrucker Engineering LLP, Futuristo Trailers, M and R Specialty Trailers and Trucks, MSM Catering Trucks Mfg., Roaming Hunger LLC, United Food Truck LLC, and VS Special Design srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

