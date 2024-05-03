Food Ultrasound Market size to record USD 98.44 million growth from 2023-2027, Growing use of ultrasound technology in dairy industry is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food ultrasound market size is estimated to grow by USD 98.44 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.06% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Ultrasound Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Frequency Range (Medium frequency, Low frequency, and High frequency) and Application (Meat and seafood, Fruit and vegetables, Beverage, Dairy products, and Others) Key Companies Covered Analogic Corp., Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., Dukane IAS LLC, Elliptical Design Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Sonomechanics LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Marchant Schmidt Inc., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Rinco Ultrasonics AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sonics and Materials Inc., Nikkei Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Growing use of ultrasound technology in dairy industry:

A significant trend in the worldwide food ultrasound market is the increasing adoption of ultrasound technology in the dairy sector. Ultrasound is gaining popularity for examining milk and dairy items because it offers several advantages, such as improved efficiency and accuracy.



Ultrasound analysis enables non-destructive testing of dairy products, reducing the need for time-consuming and costly manual testing. Moreover, ultrasound can identify changes in milk composition, like fat and protein content, crucial for quality control. It's also handy in measuring milk homogenization, cheese texture, and other essential parameters for dairy production.



With the dairy industry expanding, ultrasound technology is set to play a pivotal role in ensuring dairy product quality and safety. These trends towards ultrasound use in dairy are expected to fuel global ultrasound market growth in the coming years.

For more insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Major Challenges:

High cost of ultrasound technology

The pricey ultrasound gear in the food industry poses a big problem. It blocks small and mid-sized food producers from entering the market. This means less competition and higher prices for buyers. To fix this, companies need to develop cheaper ultrasound solutions. They can do this by putting more effort into research and development. By making ultrasound tech more efficient and cheaper, the market can grow better.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Food Ultrasound Market caters to various sectors such as seafood, meat, fruits, and bakery items. It relies on freezing, drying, and sterilizing to ensure food safety and quality. Ultrasonic technology, with its low-amplitude sound waves, aids in microbial inactivation and tenderization. This eco-friendly and energy-efficient method aligns with strict regulations and addresses technical challenges. Consumers demand clean-label snacks with natural qualities and nutritional properties.

The market targets efficient processing, storage, and quality assurance, with a focus on taste and texture. Attributes like frequency range and power Doppler enhance fault detection and control fruit ripening. The technology's versatility extends to emulsification, cleaning, and thawing, reducing food waste.

As global markets expand, manufacturers invest in reliable ultrasound equipment to meet rising food quality awareness. With an aging population and health consciousness on the rise, secure supply networks and sensory properties become paramount in delivering desirable food products.

Market Overview

The Food Ultrasound Market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient technologies in food processing. Ultrasound technologies are being widely adopted across various sectors including harvesting, tampering, bleaching, and sterilizing agents. The market encompasses a wide range of applications including meat and food processing, bakery and confectionery, cereals, grains, pulses, nuts, seeds, spices, and packaged foods.

With strict rules governing food safety and quality, ultrasound equipment offers a reliable solution to meet regulatory standards while ensuring efficient processing. The global market for food ultrasound equipment is expanding rapidly, driven by its eco-friendly nature and energy-efficient operations. As businesses strive to meet consumer demands for safer and healthier food products, ultrasound technologies emerge as a key player in the food processing industry.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Frequency Range

Medium Frequency



Low Frequency



High Frequency

Application

Meat And Seafood



Fruit And Vegetables



Beverage



Dairy Products



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio