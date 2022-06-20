Food Waste Management Market Records a CAGR of 3.9%| Growing Concern about Carbon Emissions to boost market growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biffa Plc, Casella Waste Systems Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., EL Harvey, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, GFL Environmental Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Interstate Waste Services Inc., PHENIX SAS, PreZero Stiftung and Co. KG, Recology Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing concern about carbon emissions is notably driving the food waste management market growth, although factors such as the increasing risks of fire accidents may impede the market growth.

Food Waste Management Market Segmentation

Method

Landfill



Recycling



Incineration

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The landfill segment will gain a large proportion of the food waste management market. A landfill is a piece of land where non-hazardous trash created by families, businesses, and industries is dumped. Due to the increasing volume of food waste generated around the world, landfills have become the preferred waste disposal method, particularly in developing nations, where other options such as incineration are too expensive. It's also the most popular because of the effective administration of the released LFG. Food waste management market expansion will be fueled by an increase in landfill preference throughout the forecast period.

Food Waste Management Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The food waste management market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising number of startups as one of the prime reasons driving the Food Waste Management Market growth during the next few years.

Food Waste Management Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist food waste management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food waste management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food waste management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food waste management market, vendors

Food Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Biffa Plc, Casella Waste Systems Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., EL Harvey, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, GFL Environmental Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Interstate Waste Services Inc., PHENIX SAS, PreZero Stiftung and Co. KG, Recology Inc., REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., US Foods Holding Corp., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., and Winnow Solutions Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Method

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Method

5.3 Landfill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Incineration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Method

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Biffa Plc

10.4 China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.

10.5 EL Harvey

10.6 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

10.7 Interstate Waste Services Inc.

10.8 PHENIX SAS

10.9 Recology Inc.

10.10 Republic Services Inc.

10.11 Veolia Environment SA

10.12 Waste Management Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

