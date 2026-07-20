Food, Wine, Art, and EPIC Sights: EF Go Ahead Tours Unveils New Ways to Explore France, from the Alps to Alsace

New itineraries include a multi-region journey from Paris to the French Alps and a Food & Wine tour through Burgundy and Champagne

Travelers can book by July 31 and save up to $400

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours, the leader in guided experiential travel, today announced the expansion of its France tour offering with two new itineraries launching in 2027. The new tours – Paris, Alsace & French Alps and Food & Wine of France: Burgundy, Champagne & Paris – are designed to help travelers experience both France's iconic landmarks, legendary food and wine scene, as well as its lesser-known regions through expertly curated, immersive guided travel.

The expansion comes as France continues to rank among American and Canadian travelers' most in-demand international destinations, with interest extending beyond Paris to regional food & wine hotspots, alpine landscapes, and storybook villages. According to the Go Ahead Tours Traveler Index: Volume II, food is the single strongest motivator for travel to France, followed by French culture, landmarks, and history.

"France continues to inspire travelers looking for culture, cuisine, history, and unforgettable scenery," said Lael Kassis, Vice President of Market Innovation and Development, EF Go Ahead Tours. "With an expanded set of itinerary options across France, we aim to give travelers a wide range of experiences that balance France's iconic landmarks with its lesser-known regions. These new trips showcase the incredible diversity of the country, from the vineyards of Burgundy and Champagne to the storybook villages of Alsace and the dramatic peaks of the French Alps, while making travel seamless through expertly planned guided experiences."

Explore Paris, Alsace & the French Alps on a 10-Day Guided Tour

10 days | 12 days with Paris extension (from $3,999 USD*)

The Paris, Alsace & French Alps tour is a 10-day, multi-region guided tour of France, running April through November, combining France's iconic capital with the cultural heritage of Alsace and the breathtaking scenery of the French Alps. Key highlights include:

Guided sightseeing through the newly restored Notre-Dame Cathedral

A canal cruise through Strasbourg, the French - Germanic capital of Alsace

A visit to the villages of Alsace – including Riquewihr, the town said to have inspired Belle's village in Beauty and the Beast – with a wine tasting

– with a wine tasting An optional day trip into Germany's Black Forest to see handmade cuckoo clocks

A ride on one of the world's highest cable cars in the French Alps, from Chamonix to the summit of Aiguille du Midi, for panoramic views of Mont Blanc

The itinerary includes two nights in Paris, three nights in Strasbourg, and three nights in the French Alps, with an optional Paris pre-extension featuring a walking food tour through Le Marais and a visit to Versailles. Roundtrip flights booked through Go Ahead Tours arrive in Paris and depart from Geneva. The first departure is scheduled for June 2027.

Learn more: https://www.goaheadtours.com/guided-tours/paris-alsace-french-alps.

Experience Burgundy, Champagne & Paris on a New Food & Wine Tour

10 days | 12 days with Paris extension (from $4,799 USD*)

Food & Wine of France: Burgundy, Champagne & Paris is the newest addition to Go Ahead Tours' Food & Wine Tours. It is a 10-day guided tour running March through November, featuring some of France's most celebrated culinary and wine regions. Key highlights include:

A hands-on pâtisserie baking class in Paris

A wine tasting at Château Philippe le Hardi in Burgundy

A Champagne tasting at Veuve Clicquot

A visit to Château de Chantilly with lunch

A guided walking food tour through Paris' historic Le Marais neighborhood

The itinerary includes stays in Lyon, Burgundy, the Champagne region, and Paris, with an optional Paris extension featuring another neighborhood food tour and an optional cabaret experience. Roundtrip flights booked through Go Ahead Tours arrive in Lyon and depart from Paris. The first departure is scheduled for June 2027.

Learn more: https://www.goaheadtours.com/guided-tours/food-wine-france-burgundy-champagne-paris.

* Prices are land only. EF Go Ahead Tours can make flights, airport transfers, and travel insurance available within the total price of tours on request.

Nearly 40 Ways to Experience France

With nearly 40 expertly designed itineraries, EF Go Ahead Tours offers one of North America's most extensive collections of guided tours in France. From Paris and Provence to Normandy, the Loire Valley, the French Riviera, Bordeaux, Corsica, Burgundy, Champagne, and the Alps, travelers can choose experiences centered on food and wine, history, art, active travel, and regional culture. Travelers can visit the full portfolio at: https://www.goaheadtours.com/tours/europe-tours/france-tours.

Travelers who book either new France tour, or any EF Go Ahead tour itinerary by July 31, 2026, can save up to $400 per person. Terms, eligible departures, and exact savings amounts vary by tour and departure date; full details are available at goaheadtours.com.

An EPIC way to explore the world.

Go Ahead's tours are designed for modern travelers balancing a global bucket list with busy schedules and a desire for meaningful exploration while truly immersing themselves in one of the more than two hundred guided trips across six continents we offer.

Each itinerary offers:

Dedicated Tour Director who handles travel logistics, fosters on-tour community, and brings each destination to life through cultural insight

who handles travel logistics, fosters on-tour community, and brings each destination to life through cultural insight Guided sightseeing with guaranteed entrance to iconic, hard-to-book sites and landmarks that are difficult to access independently

to iconic, hard-to-book sites and landmarks that are difficult to access independently A range of activity levels for exploration that fits your travel style

for exploration that fits your travel style Fun, interactive experiences – from culinary tastings and wine pairings to Irish step dancing and hands-on cultural activities – that bring each destination to life

– from culinary tastings and wine pairings to Irish step dancing and hands-on cultural activities – that bring each destination to life 24/7 traveler care focused on traveler support, travel safety, and on-tour operational support

focused on traveler support, travel safety, and on-tour operational support Interest-free monthly payment plans and low-down payments making travel in the Americas or overseas possible for all.

Best Price Guarantee

Have the confidence that the price of your tour is the best price. EF Go Ahead's Best Price Guarantee is valid at the time of booking for new reservations and applies to the price of the tour including airfare and after the value of any promotional offer or discount is applied. Learn more about the Best Price Guarantee: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/terms.

Benefit from our New Referral Program!

The new referral program offers travelers an easy way to connect and invite friends, family members, and fellow adventurers to experience a guided group tour for themselves.

How it works: Give $100. Get $100.

Refer a friend: Any traveler who has taken a trip with or is currently booked on tour with EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, or EF Adventures can now share a personal referral link via email, text, social media, or their respective EF World Journeys mobile app. Friends must be new to EF World Journeys, 18 or older, and have a valid email address to qualify.

Both travelers earn $100: When the referred traveler books, both receive $100 in travel credit. Rewards are issued 60 days after booking confirmation, and referrals must book within six months.

Earn $500 on every fifth referral: Referring travelers receive $500 for every fifth successful referral. There is no limit to how many referrals can be made, and rewards NEVER expire.

Learn more: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/referrals.

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours has been a leader in guided group travel for more than 30 years, offering expertly crafted itineraries across the globe. With a focus on immersive experiences, cultural connections, and seamless travel, Go Ahead helps travelers explore the world with confidence and curiosity.

Go Ahead offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

Join EF Go Ahead Tours' affiliate program, supported by AWIN, and earn commissions on booked tours.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brian Hoyt

EF Go Ahead Tours

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Lexi Panepinto

EF Go Ahead Tours

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Allison Worldwide (for EF Go Ahead Tours)

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SOURCE Go Ahead Tours