Food Wine Pro Shares Top Tips for Mindful Eating and Drinking in New Foodie Survival Guide Just in Time for Holiday 2023

News provided by

Michelle Lawton

31 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Lawton has released a new non-fiction book Moderating a Love Affair with Food: 10 Tips to Mindful Eating and Drinking, offering a delightful take on embracing mindfulness while enjoying one's culinary journey. It is a practical guide for anyone looking to find a more healthy, sustainable relationship with food and drink.                                                                           

Continue Reading
Moderating a Love Affair with Food
Moderating a Love Affair with Food
Michelle Lawton
Michelle Lawton

Michelle is a longtime food and wine marketing professional and founder of brand consultancy joyfulplate. "In a world where indulgence often meets temptation, many foodies struggle to balance their love of food and drink with their desire for a healthy lifestyle, and I'm one of them," says Michelle. She describes the book as an easy-to-read survival guide for industry pros, food- and wine-obsessed foodies, or home cooks who adore food and drink but are looking for a little help with moderating.

Michelle wrote Moderating a Love Affair with Food with the intention of helping fellow foodies as well as herself. She started writing it post-pandemic in 2022 when her doctor told her to watch her health markers. Tips include "Love yourself, inside and out," "Start the week well," "Food for fuel, food for fun," "Avoid 'BIT' eating" (Because It's There), "Cook joyfully, mindfully," "Wine tasting (vs. wine binging)," "Free can cost you," "Taste without regret" and more.

Michelle shares tips on navigating the many tempting situations in which we find ourselves, as well as the expectations that others can put on us. She says it's a quick, fun read, at times self-deprecating, at times serious. It's educational and entertaining, written for today's sober curious, self-care generation. 

"I believe that mindful eating and drinking is all about loving yourself enough to enjoy everything in balance," says Michelle. "It's not about deprivation or strict diets—it's about being aware of what you're putting into your body and how it affects you."

Michelle is receiving early acclaim for the book. Here's what one expert has said. 

"Eating and drinking for a living for the last 30 years, I devoured the lessons of Michelle Lawton's new book. Her strategies and tips for continuing to have food adventures while living more mindfully are valuable for anyone."

Dana Cowin: Founder. Speaking Broadly and former Editor in Chief Food & Wine Magazine. 

Learn more about the author at https://linktr.ee/joyfulplate or contact her at linkedin.com/in/lawtonmichelle.

At 75 pages, Moderating a Love Affair with Food is now available online in paperback through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, etc. as well as in eBooks (featured in "new releases" this month as a top 90 minute Kindle Short Read: Cookbooks, Food and Wine).

Publisher: Outskirts Press
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6111-3
Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback (suggested retail $19.95)
or E-book $9.99+   
Genre: NON-FICTION / Cooking/Health & Healing

About the Author: Michelle Lawton is a food and wine lover and founder of joyfulplate, a food and beverage research and branding consultancy since 2011. She is a happy home cook to her Irishman in New York City, where she enjoys brainstorming on bike rides in Central Park and the kitchen, her happy places. Michelle holds an Advanced Wine Certificate Level 3 from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and shares her wine, food, and travel experiences on Instagram @joyfulplate and joyfulplate.com/inspiration. Michelle is passionate about community, volunteering with the West Side Campaign Against Hunger in New York City for 15 years and with Les Dames d'Escoffier NY, a nonprofit supporting aspiring professional women in food and beverage hospitality. 

Media Contact:

Michelle Lawton
917-224-6725
[email protected] 

SOURCE Michelle Lawton

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.