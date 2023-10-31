Food Wine Pro Shares Top Tips for Mindful Eating and Drinking in New Foodie Survival Guide Just in Time for Holiday 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Lawton has released a new non-fiction book Moderating a Love Affair with Food: 10 Tips to Mindful Eating and Drinking, offering a delightful take on embracing mindfulness while enjoying one's culinary journey. It is a practical guide for anyone looking to find a more healthy, sustainable relationship with food and drink.

Moderating a Love Affair with Food Michelle Lawton

Michelle is a longtime food and wine marketing professional and founder of brand consultancy joyfulplate. "In a world where indulgence often meets temptation, many foodies struggle to balance their love of food and drink with their desire for a healthy lifestyle, and I'm one of them," says Michelle. She describes the book as an easy-to-read survival guide for industry pros, food- and wine-obsessed foodies, or home cooks who adore food and drink but are looking for a little help with moderating.

Michelle wrote Moderating a Love Affair with Food with the intention of helping fellow foodies as well as herself. She started writing it post-pandemic in 2022 when her doctor told her to watch her health markers. Tips include "Love yourself, inside and out," "Start the week well," "Food for fuel, food for fun," "Avoid 'BIT' eating" (Because It's There), "Cook joyfully, mindfully," "Wine tasting (vs. wine binging)," "Free can cost you," "Taste without regret" and more.

Michelle shares tips on navigating the many tempting situations in which we find ourselves, as well as the expectations that others can put on us. She says it's a quick, fun read, at times self-deprecating, at times serious. It's educational and entertaining, written for today's sober curious, self-care generation.

"I believe that mindful eating and drinking is all about loving yourself enough to enjoy everything in balance," says Michelle. "It's not about deprivation or strict diets—it's about being aware of what you're putting into your body and how it affects you."

Michelle is receiving early acclaim for the book. Here's what one expert has said.

"Eating and drinking for a living for the last 30 years, I devoured the lessons of Michelle Lawton's new book. Her strategies and tips for continuing to have food adventures while living more mindfully are valuable for anyone."

Dana Cowin: Founder. Speaking Broadly and former Editor in Chief Food & Wine Magazine.

Learn more about the author at https://linktr.ee/joyfulplate or contact her at linkedin.com/in/lawtonmichelle.

At 75 pages, Moderating a Love Affair with Food is now available online in paperback through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, etc. as well as in eBooks (featured in "new releases" this month as a top 90 minute Kindle Short Read: Cookbooks, Food and Wine).

Publisher: Outskirts Press

ISBN: 978-1-9772-6111-3

Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback (suggested retail $19.95)

or E-book $9.99+

Genre: NON-FICTION / Cooking/Health & Healing

About the Author: Michelle Lawton is a food and wine lover and founder of joyfulplate, a food and beverage research and branding consultancy since 2011. She is a happy home cook to her Irishman in New York City, where she enjoys brainstorming on bike rides in Central Park and the kitchen, her happy places. Michelle holds an Advanced Wine Certificate Level 3 from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and shares her wine, food, and travel experiences on Instagram @joyfulplate and joyfulplate.com/inspiration. Michelle is passionate about community, volunteering with the West Side Campaign Against Hunger in New York City for 15 years and with Les Dames d'Escoffier NY, a nonprofit supporting aspiring professional women in food and beverage hospitality.

Media Contact:

Michelle Lawton

917-224-6725

[email protected]

SOURCE Michelle Lawton