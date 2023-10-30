Food Wrapping Paper Market is to grow by USD 887.99 million from 2021 to 2026, Advanced Coated Products Ltd., Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food wrapping paper market is expected to grow by USD 887.99 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for sustainable food packaging is notably driving the food wrapping paper market. However, factors such as an increase in the prices of raw materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Wrapping Paper Market 2022-2026

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the food wrapping paper market including Advanced Coated Products Ltd., Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Bees Wrap LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, delfortgroup AG, Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, KRPA Holding CZ AS, Mondi plc, Nordic Paper AS, Oji Holdings Corp., Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sappi Ltd., Seaman Paper Co., The Clorox Co., Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and WestRock Co.

Food Wrapping Paper Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis

Amcor Plc - The company offers food wrapping paper such as Flow Wrap which can be used to wrap beverage and dairy products.

Food Wrapping Paper Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth by the kraft paper segment will be significant during the forecast period. Kraft paper is very elastic and has excellent resistance to tears, making it appropriate for packaging goods that demand exceptional strength and durability.

Geography

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a major contributor to the market in the region. The growth of the region's food markets will be helped by a change in consumer behavior, with an increasing trend towards fast and packaged foods.

North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

Food Wrapping Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 887.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Coated Products Ltd., Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Bees Wrap LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, delfortgroup AG, Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, KRPA Holding CZ AS, Mondi plc, Nordic Paper AS, Oji Holdings Corp., Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sappi Ltd., Seaman Paper Co., The Clorox Co., Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

