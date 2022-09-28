Food Wrapping Paper Market size to grow by USD 887.99 Mn, Market Research Insights highlight the growing demand for sustainable food packaging as Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Food Wrapping Paper Market will witness a YOY growth of 3.17% in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Wrapping Paper Market 2022-2026

Food Wrapping Paper Market Segmentation

Type

Kraft Paper



Greaseproof Paper



Coated Paper

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The kraft paper segment's market share rise in food wrapping paper would be strong. Because of its great tear resistance and suppleness, kraft paper is a good choice for packing goods that need to be strong and long-lasting. Additionally, during the projection period, the demand for food wrapping paper will be fueled by the broad range of applications for kraft paper. Buy Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

The Global Food Wrapping Paper Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced Coated Products Ltd.

Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Amcor Plc

Anchor Packaging LLC

Bees Wrap LLC

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

delfortgroup AG

Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

KRPA Holding CZ AS

Mondi plc

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 33% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for food packaging paper. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The expansion of the food wrapping paper market in North America throughout the forecast period would be facilitated by consumer lifestyle changes, as well as rising fast food and packaged food consumption.

Food Wrapping Paper Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist food wrapping paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food wrapping paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food wrapping paper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food wrapping paper market vendors

Food Wrapping Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $887.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Coated Products Ltd., Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Bees Wrap LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, delfortgroup AG, Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, KRPA Holding CZ AS, Mondi plc, Nordic Paper AS, Oji Holdings Corp., Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sappi Ltd., Seaman Paper Co., The Clorox Co., Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Kraft paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Greaseproof paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Coated paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.

10.4 Amcor Plc

10.5 Anchor Packaging LLC

10.6 Bees Wrap LLC

10.7 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

10.8 delfortgroup AG

10.9 Sappi Ltd.

10.10 Seaman Paper Co.

10.11 Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc.

10.12 WestRock Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

