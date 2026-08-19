Food52 Appoints Lidey Heuck as Editor-in-Chief

Acclaimed cookbook author, recipe developer, and former America's Test Kitchen Editor-in-Residence to lead the next chapter of Food52's editorial vision

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NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food52, a pioneering food, media and lifestyle brand, announced the appointment of Lidey Heuck as Editor-in-Chief. An acclaimed cookbook author, recipe developer and food personality, Heuck will lead the brand's editorial strategy, shaping its recipes, storytelling and creative content while furthering Food52's mission to inspire home cooks through trusted guidance, thoughtful living and joyful everyday cooking.

In her new role, Heuck will oversee Food52's editorial direction, partnering closely with the company's SVP of Content, Clifford Endo, to develop recipes, features and multimedia programming that resonate with today's home cooks. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the brand as it continues to evolve its award-winning editorial platform and deepen its connection with its community.

"Lidey has earned the trust of home cooks through her warm, relatable voice and unwavering commitment to approachable, beautifully crafted recipes," said Daniel Suratt, CEO of Food52. "Her editorial vision, creativity and deep understanding of what inspires people to cook and style their homes make her the ideal leader to guide Food52 into its next chapter. We're eager to welcome her as Editor-in-Chief."

"Food52 has long been one of my favorite destinations for recipes, inspiration and thoughtful storytelling," said Heuck. "I'm honored to join this talented team and help shape the brand's next chapter. Food52 has had such a meaningful impact on the way people cook, and has fostered an incredibly engaged community of home cooks. I look forward to inspiring confidence in the kitchen and celebrating the people, ingredients and moments that make cooking so rewarding."

Co-Founder of Food52, Amanda Hesser shared: "I'm beyond thrilled that Lidey Heuck will be leading the next phase of Food52. She's a wonderfully talented cook who has worked with greats like Ina Garten as well as with institutions such as New York Times Cooking and America's Test Kitchen. While she is a professional cook, Lidey's heart is in the home kitchen, where impromptu ideas and inventive solutions thrive — and where Food52 lives. I can't wait to see what she and her team bring to this storied community."

Heuck joins Food52 following her tenure as Editor-in-Residence at America's Test Kitchen, where she contributed recipes, produced social videos and appeared regularly on Cook's Country on PBS. She also serves as a host of In the Test Kitchen, the Netflix video podcast that premiered in 2026.

A trusted voice in home cooking, Heuck is the author of Cooking in Real Life, a USA Today national bestseller recognized as one of Amazon's Best Cookbooks of the Year in 2024. She also writes LideyLetter, her popular recipe and lifestyle newsletter on Substack, and has been a regular contributor to New York Times Cooking since 2019, where she has published more than 100 five-star recipes.

Prior to launching her independent culinary career, Heuck worked for more than six years as Ina Garten's assistant, recipe testing, digital content, and social media strategy. She later worked at The Lost Kitchen restaurant in Maine, an experience that further shaped her philosophy of ingredient-driven cooking and hospitality.

With Heuck at the editorial helm, Food52 will continue to evolve as a leading destination for recipes, cooking advice and lifestyle inspiration. The brand will expand its editorial offerings through innovative storytelling, multimedia content and community-driven experiences that empower home cooks to cook with confidence and find joy in the everyday.

About Food52

Food52 is an American food, home and lifestyle company celebrated for distinctive, original content, and a vibrant, deeply engaged community. Founded in 2009 by Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, Food52 began as a digital-first food community centered on cooking, storytelling, and home cooks supporting each other. Today, Food52 remains a source of inspiration for a loyal community united in their love of great food, thoughtful design, beautiful products, and the experiences that Food52 helps them create. In February 2026, Food52 joined the Culinary Media Group, a subsidiary of Marquee Brands LLC, alongside America's Test Kitchen. Learn more at Food52.com.

SOURCE America's Test Kitchen