Foodbeast And The SPAM® Brand Bring 'MUSUBI MADNESS' Pop-Up To Celebrate Everybody's Favorite Canned Meat On September 7, 14 And 21

WHAT: Presented by Foodbeast , this first-ever MUSUBI MADNESS pop-up is going down at LONO in Hollywood, California. The event will feature a build-your-own SPAM® musubi bar showcasing unique musubis that take cues from global fare out of Korea, Mexico, the Philippines, the U.S. and Vietnam. In addition to such deliciousness, the pop-up will include chef-driven items like a SPAM® corn dog, a SPAM® soft serve sundae and a SPAM®-themed cocktail. The pop-up will be available only on September 7, 14 and 21.