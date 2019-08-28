Foodbeast And The SPAM® Brand Bring 'MUSUBI MADNESS' Pop-Up To Celebrate Everybody's Favorite Canned Meat On September 7, 14 And 21
Aug 28, 2019, 08:00 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSUBI MADNESS, a never before seen pop-up experience, focuses on exclusive and exciting menu items which highlight the versatility and universal appeal of the iconic brand. The stars of the show are globally-influenced SPAM® musubis from a build-your-own musubi bar, a SPAM® corn dog and a SPAM® soft serve sundae.
WHAT: Presented by Foodbeast, this first-ever MUSUBI MADNESS pop-up is going down at LONO in Hollywood, California. The event will feature a build-your-own SPAM® musubi bar showcasing unique musubis that take cues from global fare out of Korea, Mexico, the Philippines, the U.S. and Vietnam. In addition to such deliciousness, the pop-up will include chef-driven items like a SPAM® corn dog, a SPAM® soft serve sundae and a SPAM®-themed cocktail. The pop-up will be available only on September 7, 14 and 21.
- GLOBALLY-THEMED MUSUBIS AT THE BUILD-YOUR-OWN MUSUBI BAR INCLUDE:
- U.S. - American Burger Musubi: This recipe replaces a traditional beef burger with SPAM® Classic, but keeps the classic 'secret' sauce, grilled onions and American cheese.
- Mexico - Chile Verde Musubi: Playing a riff off the classic pork chile verde, this musubi recipe fries SPAM® Classic in salsa verde, topped with queso fresco and sits atop Spanish Rice.
- Philippines - Filipino Lumpia Musubi: This version gets a satisfying crunch from crispy, savory Lumpia egg rolls and accompanied by garlic rice, SPAM® Tocino and sweet chili sauce.
- Korea - Korean Fried Rice AKA Bokkeumbap Musubi: The highlight of this recipe is the bottom layer which features Korean fried rice, gochujang, kimchi and green onion.
- Vietnam - Spring Roll Musubi: This musubi takes on flavors from a Vietnamese spring roll including cucumber, pickled carrots, egg roll crisps and nuoc cham, a sweet and vinegary dipping sauce.
- SPAM®-BASED DISHES CREATED BY LONO EXECUTIVE CHEF DAVID LESPRON
- SPAM® Corn Dog: A tasty blend of shrimp and SPAM® Classic are encased in a togarashi-infused corn dog batter and topped with banana ketchup.
- SPAM® Soft Serve Sundae: This unique, build-your-own dessert is a SPAM®-infused ice cream that can be topped with furikake, teriyaki caramel, rum caramel, vanilla-braised pineapples and candied nuts.
- SPAM®-themed Cocktail: A play on the famous tiki drink includes rum, pineapple, Cara Cara Orange, coconut creme served over crushed ice in a SPAM® can.
WHEN: September 7, 14 and 21, 2019
WHERE: LONO Hollywood, 6611 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
TICKETS: www.foodbeast.com/spam
COST: This is a FREE event, but seating is limited so RSVP on the link above soon.
SOCIAL MEDIA: INSTAGRAM: @foodbeast, #MusubiMadness
MEDIA CONTACT:
Bobby Navaro - FOODBEAST
Bobby@foodbeast.com
SOURCE Foodbeast
