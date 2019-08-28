Foodbeast And The SPAM® Brand Bring 'MUSUBI MADNESS' Pop-Up To Celebrate Everybody's Favorite Canned Meat On September 7, 14 And 21

News provided by

Foodbeast

Aug 28, 2019, 08:00 ET

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSUBI MADNESS, a never before seen pop-up experience, focuses on exclusive and exciting menu items which highlight the versatility and universal appeal of the iconic brand. The stars of the show are globally-influenced SPAM® musubis from a build-your-own musubi bar, a SPAM® corn dog and a SPAM® soft serve sundae.

FOODBEAST News Video showcasing everything available at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop-Up at Lono Hollywood. B-roll includes: footage of globally-themed 'Build-Your-Own Musubi Bar,' SPAM® Corn Dog, SPAM® Soft Serve Sundae, and SPAM®-themed cocktail.
FOODBEAST News Video showcasing everything available at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop-Up at Lono Hollywood. B-roll includes: footage of globally-themed 'Build-Your-Own Musubi Bar,' SPAM® Corn Dog, SPAM® Soft Serve Sundae, and SPAM®-themed cocktail.
SPAM® Corn Dog, a chef-driven dish made by Lono Hollywood for the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up.
SPAM® Corn Dog, a chef-driven dish made by Lono Hollywood for the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up.
American Burger Musubi from the Build-Your-Own Musubi Bar at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up at Lono Hollywood.
American Burger Musubi from the Build-Your-Own Musubi Bar at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up at Lono Hollywood.
SPAM® Soft Serve Sundae available at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up at Lono Hollywood
SPAM® Soft Serve Sundae available at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up at Lono Hollywood
FOODBEAST News Video showcasing everything available at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop-Up at Lono Hollywood. B-roll includes: footage of globally-themed 'Build-Your-Own Musubi Bar,' SPAM® Corn Dog, SPAM® Soft Serve Sundae, and SPAM®-themed cocktail.
SPAM® Corn Dog, a chef-driven dish made by Lono Hollywood for the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up. American Burger Musubi from the Build-Your-Own Musubi Bar at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up at Lono Hollywood. SPAM® Soft Serve Sundae available at the SPAM® 'Musubi Madness' Pop Up at Lono Hollywood

WHAT: Presented by Foodbeast, this first-ever MUSUBI MADNESS pop-up is going down at LONO in Hollywood, California. The event will feature a build-your-own SPAM® musubi bar showcasing unique musubis that take cues from global fare out of Korea, Mexico, the Philippines, the U.S. and Vietnam. In addition to such deliciousness, the pop-up will include chef-driven items like a SPAM® corn dog, a SPAM® soft serve sundae and a SPAM®-themed cocktail. The pop-up will be available only on September 7, 14 and 21.

  • GLOBALLY-THEMED MUSUBIS AT THE BUILD-YOUR-OWN MUSUBI BAR INCLUDE:
    • U.S. - American Burger Musubi: This recipe replaces a traditional beef burger with SPAM® Classic, but keeps the classic 'secret' sauce, grilled onions and American cheese.
    • Mexico - Chile Verde Musubi: Playing a riff off the classic pork chile verde, this musubi recipe fries SPAM® Classic in salsa verde, topped with queso fresco and sits atop Spanish Rice.
    • Philippines - Filipino Lumpia Musubi: This version gets a satisfying crunch from crispy, savory Lumpia egg rolls and accompanied by garlic rice, SPAM® Tocino and sweet chili sauce.
    • Korea - Korean Fried Rice AKA Bokkeumbap Musubi: The highlight of this recipe is the bottom layer which features Korean fried rice, gochujang, kimchi and green onion.
    • Vietnam - Spring Roll Musubi: This musubi takes on flavors from a Vietnamese spring roll including cucumber, pickled carrots, egg roll crisps and nuoc cham, a sweet and vinegary dipping sauce.

  • SPAM®-BASED DISHES CREATED BY LONO EXECUTIVE CHEF DAVID LESPRON 
    • SPAM® Corn Dog: A tasty blend of shrimp and SPAM® Classic are encased in a togarashi-infused corn dog batter and topped with banana ketchup.
    • SPAM® Soft Serve Sundae: This unique, build-your-own dessert is a SPAM®-infused ice cream that can be topped with furikake, teriyaki caramel, rum caramel, vanilla-braised pineapples and candied nuts.
    • SPAM®-themed Cocktail: A play on the famous tiki drink includes rum, pineapple, Cara Cara Orange, coconut creme served over crushed ice in a SPAM® can.

WHEN:      September 7, 14 and 21, 2019

WHERE:    LONO Hollywood, 6611 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

TICKETS:  www.foodbeast.com/spam

COST:       This is a FREE event, but seating is limited so RSVP on the link above soon.

SOCIAL MEDIA:     INSTAGRAM: @foodbeast, #MusubiMadness

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bobby Navaro - FOODBEAST
Bobby@foodbeast.com

SOURCE Foodbeast

Related Links

http://www.foodbeast.com

You just read:

Foodbeast And The SPAM® Brand Bring 'MUSUBI MADNESS' Pop-Up To Celebrate Everybody's Favorite Canned Meat On September 7, 14 And 21

News provided by

Foodbeast

Aug 28, 2019, 08:00 ET