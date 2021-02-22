FoodChain ID Announces U.S. Hemp Authority® Certification Standard v. 3.0 Now in Effect

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Hemp Authority®, the hemp industry's initiative to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation, is proud to announce the release of its newest Certification Standard, version 3.0. The revised version reflects the organization's efforts to continually improve by applying lessons learned about the new industry and significant public input.

According to U.S. Hemp Authority President Dr. Marielle Weintraub, "The U.S. Hemp Authority's revised certification standards are a result of public and industry feedback. The revisions seek to streamline the process while still providing high standards, best practices, and self-regulation for ingredient transparency and truth in labeling."

The changes from versions 2.0 to 3.0 help clarify the expectations intended for the program's framers, with the added insight of another year of experience gained by the industry and new regulations promulgated by the USDA. This annual recertification program assures that all certified organizations have met their revised requirements. Details of the changes can be found at Technical Committee | US Hemp Authority.

U.S. Hemp Authority Certification helps farmers, product manufacturers, brand owners, and retailers secure mainstream market share by appealing to consumer and trade concerns about the veracity of product claims and serves to legitimize the evolving Hemp/CBD consumer product category.

In an effort initially funded by the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and joined by trade organizations such as the Hemp Industries Association®, industry-leading firms, top-tier testing laboratories, agronomists, and quality assessors, the certification provides comprehensive guidance for growers, processors/manufacturers, and brand owners of ingestible and cosmetic hemp products. Participants are licensed to use the Certified Seal of the U.S. Hemp Authority after meeting stringent self-regulatory standards, passing an independent third-party audit, and entering into a licensing agreement.

As the exclusive certifying body for the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification seal, FoodChain ID, one of the world's leading food safety, testing, and sustainability organizations, is implementing updated certification procedures.

Widely recognized for the development, implementation, and marketing of the highly recognized Non-GMO Project Verification labeling standard, FoodChain ID offers specialized services for the food, beverage, ingredient, and food component (i.e., grain) industries, spanning the entire food supply chain and is also a leader in USDA Organic certification.

"As consumers increasingly demand to know what is in the foods and products they buy, our suite of testing and verification services helps meet this demand," says Mark Dabroski, FoodChain ID senior VP, commercial services.

About FoodChain ID

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, FoodChain ID has a global presence and provides technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions that address challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving more than 30,000 customers in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and compliance solutions, FoodChain ID helps companies navigate the increasingly regulated global food economy with greater levels of transparency, accountability, safety, and sustainability. A pioneer of the GMO food identification industry, the company's services now include clean labels, food safety, sustainability claims; food safety certifications; regulatory compliance solutions; and testing. FoodChain ID is a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners.

