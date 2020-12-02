FoodChain ID Introduces Vegetarian, Plant Based, and Vegan Certification

DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodChain ID, one of the world's leading food safety, testing, and sustainability organizations, has created a Vegetarian, Plant-based, and Vegan (VEG) certification program.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to a full range of plant-based and meatless products, especially as alternative protein sources," said Mark Dabroski, FoodChain's senior vice president, commercial services. "This newly established certification is in response to customer demand for a labeling solution that provides greater product transparency."

The global vegan food market value is estimated to reach around USD 24.3 billion by 2026 and will grow at a 9%+ CAGR over the forecast time frame.* Market demand is further supported by fast food restaurants in the U.S. serving "meatless" burgers and retailers featuring those and similar products in ads.

The FoodChain ID VEG Program enables food manufacturers to:

Increase transparency

Add value to their brands

Meet consumer and retailer demand

Dabroski notes that "Our VEG certification can be bundled with existing Non-GMO Project Verification and/or USDA Organic Certification for greater efficiency and cost savings for clients using multiple certifications."

For more about the certification, visit: https://www.foodchainid.com/certification/vegetarian-and-plant-based-certification.

*Source – Acument Research and Consulting 2019 study.

About FoodChain ID

The FoodChain ID Group, with operations across North & South America, Europe, and Asia, is a market-leading platform dedicated to providing the food industry technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions. Serving more than 30,000 clients in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services, the FoodChain ID Group's holistic solutions ensure the safety and quality of the entire food supply chain against a backdrop of increasingly complex regulations and heightened consumer requirements, including safety, transparency, authenticity, health, and sustainability that define the "New Food Economy."

