FoodChain ID Launches Mexican Organic Certification

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodChain ID, one of the world's leading food safety, testing and sustainability organizations, now offers organic certification for products sold in Mexico via its subsidiary Agricert MX. This is in response to the Mexican Organic Products Regulation (LPO), which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The service meets the needs of food manufacturers who currently sell products with a USDA NOP certification in Mexico.

"The Mexican Secretariat recently announced a mandatory compliance requirement equivalency for organic products sold in Mexico. The organic products regulation (LPO) requires that all products imported into and sold in Mexico must be certified by an organic agency accredited under the LPO by the Mexican government," said Nate Ensrud, general manager of FoodChain ID.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, all organic products imported to and destined to be sold in Mexico must be certified by a SADER/SENASICA approved certification body. Foodchain ID's subsidiary Agricert MX is among a handful of approved certifiers in Mexico.

To help facilitate the process for U.S. companies seeking Mexican Organic Certification, FoodChain ID is offering an educational webinar on Sept. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST. Webinar registration is open at https://www.foodchainid.com/lpo-web-2109/.

FoodChain ID's services offer clients across the entire food supply chain higher levels of transparency, safety and sustainability. A certification pioneer for 33 years, FoodChain ID is a global leader in organic certification, with its Bioagricert division having certified over 1,000 operators under USDA NOP and over 13,000 operators in Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Widely recognized for its Non-GMO Project Verification and USDA organic and vegan/plant-based certification services, many of FoodChain ID's clients find significant value in consolidating their certifications, saving both time and money.

"Obtaining and maintaining organic program certification can feel like a full-time commitment," said Mark Dabroski, senior vice president, commercial services. "Add in the idea of managing multiple certification programs - with their overlapping documentation requirements - and the stress level goes up while speed and efficiency go down.

Foodchain ID's SupplyTrak software - the leading compliance and supply chain solution for certification - goes far beyond an electronic paper trail. SupplyTrak enables users to share data from all organic and Non-GMO Certifications for streamlined efficiency, up-to-the-minute status, overall visibility, and reduced cost.

About FoodChain ID

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, FoodChain ID has a global presence and provides technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions that address challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving more than 30,000 customers in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and compliance solutions, FoodChain ID helps companies navigate the increasingly regulated global food economy with greater levels of transparency, accountability, safety, and sustainability. A pioneer of the GMO food identification industry, the company's services now include clean labels, food safety, sustainability claims; food safety certifications; regulatory compliance solutions; and testing. FoodChain ID is a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners.

