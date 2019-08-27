FoodChain ID's David Gould to Present at Expo East

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Gould, head of global sustainability programs for Foodchain ID - one of the world's leading food safety, testing, and sustainability organizations - will moderate BioFach's exhibitor presented seminar titled "The Future of Organic: Relevance & Scalability," at the upcoming Natural Products Expo East show.

This panel discussion, which takes place on Sept. 13 from 2-3 p.m. at the Hilton Key Ballroom No. 10, will feature leading voices in the organic sector to discuss key trends, opportunities and challenges in organic.

"Organic is the global market standard-bearer for healthy and sustainable food. Demand for organic is exceeding supply," notes Gould. "Consumers are increasingly aware of the connection between health, ecological sustainability, and how food is produced – and are demanding better quality and better information to make informed choices. From microbiome to macroeconomics, this session will explore key trends and needs for the organic sector as it enters accelerated growth and evolution."

Gould will moderate a panel of speakers including Laura Batcha, CEO and executive director of the Organic Trade Association; Jeff Moyer, executive director of the Rodale Institute and world-renowned authority in regenerative organic agriculture; Bob Quinn, an organic farmer and progressive leader in promoting organic, sustainable agriculture around the world, and Markus Reetz, executive director of International Exhibitions for Nuremberg Messe, which produce BIOFACH, a leading global brand for trade shows in the organic industry.

Gould noted that he will be available at FoodChain ID's booth no. 2227 on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12-13 to answer questions related to the national organic program.

Before joining FoodChain ID in 2019, Gould spent seven years as a senior facilitator for IFOAM – Organics International, where he was the organization's lead on genetic engineering and breeding techniques. Gould has been a leader on the topic of control of genetically modified organisms and products since 1996. He helped write the world's first non-GMO standards and was the first technical director of the Non-GMO Project and has over 25 years of international experience in organic and sustainability systems, training and education, technical frameworks, standards development, and stakeholder engagement across the food supply chain.

FoodChain ID provides technology-enabled transparency, sustainability, and food safety solutions that address the challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving more than 30,000 clients in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of integrated testing, inspection, certification and sustainability solutions, FoodChain ID helps companies navigate an increasingly regulated global food economy that demands higher levels of transparency, accountability, safety, and sustainability.

