FoodCycler® Unveils New Eco 3™ Revolutionizing Household Food Waste

"Modernizing your kitchen today includes minimizing your food waste by recycling it efficiently with best-in-class technology that simplifies your life," says Bradley Crepeau, CEO of Food Cycle Science. "We're constantly innovating and improving our products, and the Eco 3™ offers a convenient and accessible everyday solution that helps to reduce household food waste while seamlessly integrating into today's modern kitchen."

Compact, convenient and equipped with Vortech™, a world-leading, patented grinding technology, the Eco 3™ is engineered to revolutionize the modern home's food waste experience.

The Eco 3™ features a sleek design with powerful grinding capabilities, tough enough to process hard food scraps like bones, shells, pits and fibrous vegetables, all while eliminating their accompanying odors. With the touch of a button, the Eco 3™ is built to process up to 3.5L of food waste within a few hours. The Eco 3™ smooth design extends to its stand-alone bucket, which can be removed from the unit and placed near where food is being prepped, then inserted back into the FoodCycler when filled.

"The Eco 3 was designed to be a staple appliance, suited for everyday use fitting in alongside everyday countertop essentials like your coffee machine, blender and toaster," says Jerry Wang, VP of Engineering & Innovation at Food Cycle Science. "With your countertop in mind, the Eco 3's compact design delivers a powerful performance. Its sleek design and quiet operation make it a chic and permanent fixture in any kitchen"

Users can reduce their food waste garbage output by up to 50%, diverting it from landfills, while economizing on weekly curbside trips and garbage pick-up costs without incurring unexpected energy costs.1

The Eco 3™ is available for purchase at Foodcycler.com. Starting at $499.99 USD and $599 CAD and includes free shipping, flexible Sezzle payment options and a best-in-class 3-year product warranty.

Since 2011, FoodCyclers have helped divert over 29 million2 pounds of food waste from landfills across North America with the touch of a button. FoodCycler products are sold to homes, businesses, municipalities, waste haulers and governments in Canada and the US.

For more information, please visit Foodcycler.com.

About Food Cycle Science

Food Cycle Science believes the food waste crisis can be solved if people have access to the right science-backed tools. The company offers solutions for households, communities and commercial entities, and is the developer of the FoodCycler®, the award-winning indoor food waste recycler. Food Cycle Science holds several international patents for its technology portfolio, including the one-of-a-kind VortechTM grinding system employed in the Eco 3™ and Eco 5™. Established in 2011, Food Cycle Science is Canadian-owned and based in Ottawa, Ontario. For more information, visit Foodcyclescience.com.

________________________________ 1 The average Eco 3 cycle costs less than 0.11 cents to run. Source: US Dept. of Energy . Based on 0.9kWh per cycle and the US Average utility rate being 0.12/kWh. 2 Based on an average of running 3 cycles per week in a FoodCycler. Each cycle has an average capacity of 3-5L of food waste.

SOURCE Food Cycle Science