Foodhaul Announces Partnership With James Beard Award Winner Chef Rick Tramonto

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodhaul, a technology platform that partners with notable chefs and culinary innovators to create delivery-only virtual restaurant brands, announces a partnership with James Beard Award winner Chef Rick Tramonto. Tramonto and his Smokeheads virtual BBQ concept join existing Foodhaul concepts Toscana by Top Chef Fan Favorite Fabio Viviani and Three Kings Pub and Pluck'd Wings by Dirk Flanigan.

A New York Native, Tramonto came to Chicago in the 1980s by Richard Melman of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises to join his team at LEYE and be a part of its Italian division. For eleven years, Tramonto was founding partner and Executive Chef of Chicago's world-renowned four-star, fine-dining restaurant Tru, as well as Culinary Director of Tramonto's Steak and Seafood and RT Sushi Bar in Wheeling. For the past 10 years, Tramonto has also been founding partner and Executive Chef of the award-winning restaurant Revolution in New Orleans in the French Quarter.

Tramonto is an accomplished author with eight titles to his credit, including his memoir, "Scars of a Chef". He has also earned numerous awards including James Beard Award — Best Chef Midwest; James Beard Award — Best Service (Tru); Wine Spectator Grand Award (Tru); Top 10 Best Chef in Food & Wine Magazine (Trio) as well as Four Star reviews in Chicago Tribune and Chicago Magazine.

Foodhaul enables its chef partners to establish a presence in new markets and provides new delivery options to consumers who would not otherwise have access to chef-created meals —all while supporting the struggling restaurant industry. By creating an opportunity for restaurants and hospitality partners to use their existing, underutilized kitchens and labor, partners generate new revenues and new profits by licensing and executing Foodhaul's virtual brands. With a selective screening process, Foodhaul vets each partner to ensure they are providing the highest level of quality, service and hospitality. The platform's unique culinary portfolio is then made available to consumers via premier delivery services including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and more.

"This new partnership with Chef Tramonto allows consumers access to chef-driven concepts that may not otherwise be available in their area. More importantly, it offers restaurant and hospitality businesses another revenue stream as many of them are still struggling to keep their doors open or reopen," says Foodhaul founder and CEO, Bill Stavrou.

Chef Tramonto adds, "I'm excited to lend my years of culinary experience to a group that is truly innovating in the virtual restaurant brand space. Everyone loves great BBQ, and Smokeheads and Foodhaul's other chef-driven virtual brands are truly unique in the marketplace."

Foodhaul is currently operating in 20 markets in the Midwest including Milwaukee and Northwest Indiana and will be expanding to Los Angeles, Washington, DC and additional markets through the remainder of 2021. For more information on Foodhaul and to stay up to date on the latest news, please visit www.foodhaul.com.

ABOUT FOODHAUL

Launched in late 2019, Foodhaul is a digital platform that provides a portfolio of delivery-only virtual restaurant brands created by notable chef partners and culinary innovators. The virtual concepts are licensed to third-party kitchens and hospitality groups to increase utilization of their existing assets and staff. Foodhaul currently offers four unique restaurant concepts, including Toscana by Chef Fabio Viviani, Smokeheads BBQ by Chef Rick Tramonto, and Three Kings Pub and Pluck'd from Chef Dirk Flanigan. For more information, please visit www.foodhaul.com.

