Foodie Card Is Changing Corporate Gifting - For Good

Dining subscription company offers bulk memberships to boost customer appreciation

SYOSSET, N.Y., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodie Card, a socially conscious dining subscription company founded in 2018, has announced a program that is transforming corporate gifting into a way for companies to not just give, but give with purpose.

This new "Enterprise Solutions for Businesses" program allows companies to give Foodie Card memberships to their employees, colleagues and clients at a significant discount while doing good for their community.

Foodie Card Launches an Enterprise Solution for Businesses

Recipients of a Foodie Card can enjoy saving money at over 2,200 participating restaurants throughout the NY Tri-State Area and South Florida. They get 10% off every purchase and save an average of $200+ per year. The Foodie Card app also matches every dollar saved with reward points, which members can redeem for gift cards to top retailers. Foodie Card rewards its members in many ways, making it a great "thank you" gift that lasts all year long, and is certainly a better brand statement than anything you'll find on a standard corporate gift list.

"Our bulk memberships provide tremendous value that businesses would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else," said Jared Katz, CEO of Foodie Card. "The giftee receives a year's worth of discounts for free. And the more they save, the more value they get. In return, companies build better relationships with their clientele because they're giving a gift people will actually use. It's a win-win for businesses and their customers or employees alike."

These membership gifts come with customized digital cards, complete with your corporate logo, that help businesses show their appreciation for loyal customers, clients and employees while setting the example as being a brand that is actively making a difference by supporting Foodie Card's philanthropic initiatives, including their "Buy a Card, Give a Meal" program. A day of meals is donated to a major food bank within the buyer's community for every membership purchased. Foodie Card recently celebrated reaching 80,000 meals donated across the New York Tri-State Area.

"I'm feeling very confident that more and more businesses will want to become Enterprise Clients," Katz said. "Our memberships are a gift they can feel good about. They give back not just to their customers, but to the food insecure within their local community.

About Foodie Card

Foodie Card is a socially conscious subscription-based company that drives business to local restaurants with a loyalty program that keeps customers coming back for more. The company allows its members to save 10% off at participating restaurants and earn rewards with every purchase, all while helping feed those in need with its "Buy A Card, Give A Meal" program. Since inception, Foodie Card has donated over 80,000 meals thanks to our loyal members and partnered restaurants. For more information about Foodie Card, visit www.foodiecard.com , Facebook and Instagram .

