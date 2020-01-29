Foodie Card Names Jared Katz Chief Executive Officer

Foodie Card is a subscription that allows its members to save 10% at participating restaurants while helping those in need. Foodie Card, often referred to as the "Warby Parker" of dining out for its socially conscious business model built around their "Buy A Card, Give A Meal" program: For every card purchased, Foodie Card donates a day of meals to those less fortunate. In Katz, Foodie Card brings on a seasoned CEO with a history of success.

"Jared was a natural fit to take Foodie Card to the next level considering he's a highly successful entrepreneur with significant experience scaling companies in the digital space," said Neil Foster, co-founder of Foodie Card. "In addition to his talents, what cements our belief in him is the fact that he's also been a Foodie Card member since inception, truly demonstrating his passion for the company."

With the rise of delivery focused platforms, restaurants are having an increasingly difficult time getting dine-in traffic to their restaurants and are being flooded with costly pay-to-play marketing schemes that do not deliver a clear ROI. Foodie Card resolves this issue by offering its restaurant partners access to the deeply committed Foodie Card community, and by providing a variety of effective marketing programs.

The company expects to see considerable growth under the guidance of Katz, an entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in fueling New York startups. Prior to Foodie Card, Katz built and sold FamilyPet, a family of pet related brands. Katz is a Certified Public Accountant and earned an M.S. in Accounting from the University of Virginia and a B.S. in Finance and International Business from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join the Foodie Card team and am fully committed to shepherding Foodie Card to the next phase, which will consist of aggressive expansion efforts into new markets and a greater shift toward digital," said Katz.

For more information about Foodie Card, visit www.foodiecard.com.

