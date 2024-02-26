Foodie Card Surpasses 115,000 Meals Donated to Fight Hunger in the Tri-State Area

Foodie Card, Inc.

26 Feb, 2024, 18:04 ET

In an inspiring display of community support and dedication, Foodie Card announces a monumental achievement: donating over 115,000 meals to local food banks across the Tri-State area.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodie Card, a trailblazer connecting dining enthusiasts with local restaurants while supporting the efforts of local food banks, has reached a significant milestone by donating over 115,000 meals. It's an impressive achievement that underscores the company's unwavering commitment to supporting local restaurants and the food insecure.

The Foodie Card team presenting their largest donation check on February 26, 2024, to Randi Shubin Dresner, CEO of Island Harvest Food Bank, at its Melville, NY, location.
The Foodie Card team presenting their largest donation check on February 26, 2024, to Randi Shubin Dresner, CEO of Island Harvest Food Bank, at its Melville, NY, location.

With the network now boasting 2,700 participating restaurants, Foodie Card has expanded its impact, allowing members to enjoy a vast selection of dining options while contributing to such a worthy cause. The program's success is a testament to the collective effort of Foodie Card members, partner restaurants, and the dedicated company team behind the mission.

In addition to financial donations, the Foodie Card team volunteers his time and resources at partner food banks to help support the operations and fulfillment of getting food into the hands of those who need it. Their hands-on involvement includes working on farms, sorting incoming donations, and participating in boxing events to prepare supplies for families. It's a holistic approach to supporting the company's commitment to "putting their money where their mouth is."

Jared Katz, CEO of Foodie Card, shared his enthusiasm about the achievement, stating, "Foodie Card continues to drive its core mission of supporting local food banks and independent restaurants. We're so excited to have reached over 115,000 meals donated. It's a major milestone for us and a reflection of the strength and generosity of our foodie community."

Foodie Card's fresh approach to hyper-local communities fosters a thriving local culinary scene and supports the increasing need of the food insecure across the Tri-State Area. By aligning savings for diners with support for local businesses and charitable organizations, Foodie Card sets a precedent for how companies can create meaningful social impacts.

As Foodie Card marches towards its next donation milestone, the team remains dedicated to increasing the positive impact that they can make within the communities they serve.

To learn more about Foodie Card, please visit www.foodiecard.com.

Foodie Card is a socially conscious subscription-based company that drives business to local restaurants with a loyalty program that keeps customers returning for more. The company allows its members to save 10% off at participating restaurants and earn rewards with every purchase, all while helping feed those in need with its "Buy A Card, Give A Meal" program. Since its inception, Foodie Card has donated over 115,000 meals thanks to our loyal members and partnered restaurants. For more information about Foodie Card, visit www.foodiecard.comFacebookInstagram and TikTok. 

Allison Pavone, 516-721-6306
[email protected]

SOURCE Foodie Card, Inc.

