Foodmaestro Announces Partnership with Sonae MC

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodmaestro, a data platform that enables retailers to execute personalized digital strategies, announced a partnership with Sonae MC, owner of Continente Portuguese supermarkets' chain, to help customers shop easier on online.

Foodmaestro's data technologies will support Continente's digital team with health and wellness capabilities to enable customers to shop more quickly and confidently online.

Sonae MC implementing this new product attribute feature is the latest client for Foodmaestro, who provides health and wellness capabilities for grocery retailers around the globe including Sainsbury's, ASDA, Walmart Canada, Ocado, and Coop Sweden.

About Foodmaestro

Foodmaestro is a data platform that enables retailers to execute digital strategies in support of increasing food transparency and empowering healthier eating. Foodmaestro enriches data to drive meaningful connections between CPGs, retailers and consumers to provide customers a simple, personalized shopping experience.

The Toronto based company serves retailers and CPGs across Europe, the UK, and North America, accelerating their digital strategy by delivering improved search and consumer personalisation. Foodmaestro processes over 14 million product attributes, 300 thousand search requests and 6 million product validations in real-time each day. Recognized as part of the top 100 agri-tech companies from FoodTech 500 2020 and a member of the European Union's EIT Rising Food Stars.

About Sonae MC

Sonae MC, the food retail leader in the Portuguese market, encompasses multiple brands and business formats: Continente (hypermarkets), Continente Modelo (supermarkets), Continente Bom Dia (proximity stores), Continente Online, Meu Super (supermarkets), Bagga (coffee shops), Go Natural (bio supermarkets and restaurants), note! (stationery stores), Wells (parapharmacies) and ZU (pet store, veterinary and grooming services). More info at www.sonaemc.com.

