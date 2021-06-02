Foodmaestro Powers Ocado New Food Profile for Customers

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian tech start-up, Foodmaestro powers Ocado's new Food Profile. Customers can set up a personalized Food Profile which enables online shoppers to quickly and accurately find the products that meet their personal dietary needs. This a great step towards delivering personalised shopping experiences and helping consumers eat healthier, as Ocado is the next leading retailer choosing the Foodmaestro platform.

A list of 15 allergies and intolerances are covered within the new functionality; including celery, egg, soy, wheat, fish, sulphites, tree nut and lupin. Ocado is launching a new functionality on its website that allows customers to easily shop based on dietary and lifestyle needs. This feature is powered by Foodmaestro, a Toronto-based company that has provided similar functionality to the Asda and Sainsbury's online grocery sites since 2018.

Ocado customers can set up a personalized health and wellness profile that notes their dietary preferences while shopping. Powered in real-time by Foodmaestro, online shoppers can quickly see which products are suitable for them and discover new products.

"The launch of Food Profiles demonstrates our continued commitment to making Ocado the best place to shop. This feature on ocado.com allows customers with dietary needs to customise their shop so they can see the full range of what they are able to eat within their own specific dietary requirements. We are confident that this feature will save customers time whilst shopping online and give them confidence to try new products. With the largest range of any retailer at nearly 50,000 lines, Ocado is committed to offering the best range, value and service to all our customers," said Laura Harricks, Chief Customer Officer at Ocado.

One of the key drivers in food purchasing decisions today is health. Consumers are seeking more information so they can make the right purchasing decisions. Approximately 80% of UK household's shopping habits are impacted because of a dietary restriction, according to an IGD Report. This project will enable Ocado to provide shopper personalisation through digital channels to make shopping easier for those with dietary restrictions. Ocado's goal is to deliver a transparent and positive shopping experience for customers through Foodmaestro's Food Profile integration. Shop easier today by creating your Ocado Food Profile here!

About Foodmaestro

Foodmaestro is a data platform that enables retailers to execute digital strategies in support of increasing food transparency and empowering healthier eating. Foodmaestro enriches data to drive meaningful connections between CPGs, retailers and consumers to provide customers a simple, personalized shopping experience.

The Toronto based company serves retailers and CPGs across Europe, UK and North America, accelerating their digital strategy by delivering improved search and consumer personalisation. Foodmaestro processes over 14 million product attributes, 300 thousand search requests and 6 million product validations in real-time each day. Recognized as part of the top 100 agri-tech companies from FoodTech 500 2020 and a member of the European Union's EIT Rising Food Stars.

About Ocado Retail

Ocado Retail Ltd is a joint venture between Marks & Spencer Group and Ocado Group. It is responsible for Ocado.com and Ocado Zoom. With over 625,000 active customers, we are the world's largest dedicated online supermarket. Customers benefit from an unbeatable range of over 49,000 products – including big-name brands, the M&S food and drink range, and Ocado Own-Range products – unbeatable service, with more than 97% orders accurate and on-time, and the most sustainable grocery proposition with the lowest levels of food waste (0.04%) of any British grocer.

Every order is carefully packed in one of our distribution centres using world-leading software and technology. Shopping is then delivered direct to customers using a network of regional spokes in one of our vans. Ocado developed the first grocery shopping app in 2010 and continues to develop and innovate to offer their customers the best possible experience.

