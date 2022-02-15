FoodNear, The First Blockchain Platform for Food Sustainability, Launches Its Application

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodNear, a platform for food sustainability, is going to transform the food supply chain by improving processes of food production, distribution, and consumption. Moreover, FoodNear encourages sharing economy and charity activities by giving users the right to distribute meals or part of their profits for charity goals.

Food is not evenly distributed around the world. While millions of pounds of foodstuff are thrown away every year due to the inefficient supply chain, 815 million people, primarily in developing countries, are hungry and undernourished. By 2040 food production and distribution will have to increase by over 50% to satisfy the huge demand of the growing world population. FoodNear is aiming to meet the needs of both chefs and food consumers to improve the food chain.

Max Teodorovych, CEO of FoodNear: "The launch of the app that is going to improve cooperation between food producers and consumers is crucially important nowadays, as 40% of food waste in developed countries occurs at the distribution and consumer stages of the food supply chain. The FoodNear team have been working an entire year to create an application, which unites business with customers around the goal of more conscious use of the resources and making sustainability a good habit for the benefit of the future generations."

The application is available for the users of iOS and Android after the public beta-testing. In 2022, FoodNear is planning to announce several collaborations in the area of food sustainability and also test the business model on several markets, including the UK and North America.

FoodNear is a blockchain platform, whose economy is backed by FoodNear Token (FON), a Polygon-based blockchain solution. FoodNear Token (FON) equips users with a method of payment for the whole FoodNear ecosystem, which includes FoodNear Foundation, FoodNear App, and the FoodNear platform.

