Foodology by Univar Solutions Celebrates the Launch of Innovative Lunchtime Food Science Exhibition by the Science History Institute

Foodology by Univar Solutions Celebrates the Launch of Innovative Lunchtime Food Science Exhibition Post this

"We are excited to work with the Science History Institute on this unique exhibition. The ingredient innovation that brings nutritious foods to students across the country aligns perfectly with Univar Solutions' purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe," said Aaron Lee, global vice president of Health and Nutrition for Univar Solutions. "Showcasing the science behind school lunches and the advanced technologies used in food production will pique curiosity and encourage a better understanding of the food our children consume every day. Through this sponsorship, we aim to help inspire young minds to explore the endless possibilities of food science and spark fun food memories among adults and children alike."

As a trusted partner dedicated to helping create the next winning recipe and food innovation, Univar Solutions has spent the past 100 years helping meet society's need for nourishment through recipe development, ingredient optimization, and culinary chemistry. Home to a plethora of food scientists, chemists, and professional chefs, Univar Solutions partners with ingredient manufacturers and brands of all sizes to meet the challenges of the day – including finding science-based solutions for sugar-reduction, dairy-free milks, alternative proteins, and more.

Foodology by Univar Solutions supports the Institute's aim to inspire curiosity and foster a love for science among visitors of Lunchtime. Lee and Jesse Smith, the Science History Institute's director of curatorial affairs and exhibition curator, believe visitors will gain a newfound appreciation for the scientific processes that make school lunches possible through engaging displays, hands-on activities, and thought-provoking narratives.

"This exhibition tucks a complex story of scientific and technological change, and the social forces they influenced and were influenced by into a simple conceptual framework – the school lunch tray," says Smith. "We hope it will surprise our visitors to learn how so many of the ideas taken for granted today—like the fact that vitamins are a group of food compounds necessary for health—are in fact relatively recent scientific discoveries and shape the way we feed the country's schoolchildren."

The exhibition's public kick-off event, "Ring the Bell, It's Lunchtime!" will take place on Friday, September 27. It offers a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the often-overlooked intersection of food and science. From a school lunch-inspired tasting and behind the scenes look at the exhibition to a lunch-themed quiz and memory wall, the free event will delve into the surprising backstory behind one of the most familiar rites of passage – eating a school lunch. The Science History Institute at 315 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia is free and open to the public Wednesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. To learn more about the exhibition and the upcoming opening, visit sciencehistory.org/lunchtime.

As a leading global distributor of food ingredients and innovative food solutions, Univar Solutions is dedicated to supporting initiatives like the Lunchtime exhibition that promote scientific literacy and education. By working alongside organizations like Philadelphia's Science History Institute, Univar Solutions aims to ignite a passion for the world of food science and culinary adventure and inspire the next generation of innovators in the field.

Learn how the Foodology by Univar Solutions specialized food science team is dedicated to the unique technical innovation and distribution needs of food and nutrition customers.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC